Macri Wins Jack Gunn Memorial at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, PA (August 27, 2021) — Anthony Macri put on a dominating performance in route to victory during the Jack Gunn Memorial Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway. Macri took the lead from Pat Cannon, who shortly after suffered a flat tire, and drove away for the $5,000 victory running out of fuel just after crossing the finish line. Ryan Smith, Danny Dietrich. Blane Heimbach, and Jason Shultz rounded out the top five.
Jack Gunn Memorial
Selinsgrove Speedway
Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 27, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 39M-Anthony Macri 410
2. 6-Ryan Smith 410
3. 48-Danny Dietrich 410
4. 12-Blane Heimbach 410
5. 35-Jason Shultz 410
6. 69k-Lance Dewease 410
7. 19M-Landon Myers 410
8. 67-Justin Whitall 410
9. 11a-Austin Bishop 410
10. 35z-Zach Hampton 410
11. 19-Curt Stroup 410
12. 19W-Colby Womer 410
13. 17B-Steve Buckwalter 410
14. 24B-Dustin Baney 410
15. 23-Pat Cannon 410
16. 1w-Aaron Bollinger 410
17. 4s-Larry Smith 410
18. 17-Jason Wagner 410