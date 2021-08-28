Trey Jacobs Uses Last Lap Pass to Win at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (August 27, 2021) – Trey Jacobs executed a phenomenal move in the last corners of the last lap of the 410 sprint feature at Attica Raceway Park Friday, Aug. 27, muscling his way under race-long leader Cole Macedo to grab earn his second victory of the season on Central Ohio Farmers/Columbus Equipment Night presented by Integrity Truck and Auto Sales of Bucyrus Night.

Jacobs, whose dad Dean has a track championship at Attica, has had fantastic month, winning two features at Attica and a pair at his home track of Wayne County Speedway. With the win, Jacobs adds to his point lead in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints with only three events left in the 2021 season.

At one point in the 30-lap feature Macedo had built up a nearly three second lead but lapped traffic and a steady pace on the bottom of the track by Jacobs saw that shrink to just 1.8 seconds with six laps to go. By lap 27 Jacobs could see Macedo and as they raced to the white flag Jacobs dove under Macedo as the two raced down the back stretch nose-to-tail. Macedo had a pair of lapped cars to content with entering the final two turns and slowed just a little and Jacobs pounced, driving under for the lead and the win.

“I started running the top over hear in three and four and then moved down…I know the bottom would still be pretty good…the top was getting pretty thin. So I just started committing to the bottom and I saw some lapped cars there in front of him. I got a really good run on him in one and two and I wasn’t sure what he’d do going into three and he kind of ….I don’t know if he panicked or wasn’t sure anybody was that close. He just left me enough room on entry to get underneath him. I shoved it in there…I wasn’t going to hit him…I don’t race like that. I shoved it in there and I knew it would stick on the bottom and luckily we were able to get it done at the finish,” said Jacobs of his Performance Foot & Ankle, Thrifty Muffler, VIB-ISO, All Overstock, Tim Yerian, Integrity Truck and Auto Sales backed #3J.

“I’m having a lot of fun right now. My dad, Bonzai, Cale, Tim…everybody who works on this thing. This race car has just been a blast to drive. I feel like I’ve really come into my own as a driver and now every night my race car is really good and it seems like I can do whatever I want with it. We’re having a lot of fun right now,” added Jacobs.

In the 25 lap Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model feature, several multi-car incidents marred the first half of the race. But it was a restart on lap 11 that proved to be the turning point. Danville, Ohio’s Nathon Loney drove under Ryan Missler to take the lead on lap 12 and pulled away for the victory, his first ever at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

“I knew Ryan was going to be good…he’s always good here. I seen him get into the wall and I told myself…I watched a little bit of that sprint car race and I saw Trey get really good on the bottom late in the race. I knew if I could keep Ryan within striking distance and if he made a mistake or a tire went away…he made a little mistake and got into the wall but he battled back and gave me a good swing there. But I kept the car straight and kept traction in the car and it was pretty dang good. We were close here in a modified a couple of times…the last time they had the hell tour here we were close. To get one in a late model here is pretty awesome. I want to thank my dad first off…we are at each other’s head and neck every day and every night and every time we’re at a race track. We’ve been fighting fuel issues for a month with this thing and we finally figured it out. He came up with an idea in the shop today about an hour before we were leaving and it worked. Also True Form Race Products…Justin Chance does my wraps for me. GDN Weld, Stop Tech Brake Pads, ML Performance, Dynamic Drive Line, Elite Motorsports, Buckeye Auto Repair, Hoosier Tires, Propower Racing Engines….so many people,” said Loney.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver just keeps adding to his win total at Attica Raceway Park. Weaver picked up his sixth 305 victory of the season Friday, his 11th overall victory of 2021 (five at Fremont Speedway). It is Weaver’s 62nd career 305 win at the track and coupled with his three 410 feature wins, leads all drivers with victories in the history of Attica.

The win wasn’t easy for Weaver as he had to hunt down and pass Kasey Jedrzejek on a restart on lap 12 and then held off several challenges from Jamie Miller to score the win. With his runner-up finish Miller continued his hot streak at Attica, not having finished out of the top four all season.

“He (Jedrzejek) really didn’t do anything wrong. Just some times on a restart you just hold it wide open and it stuck and he had to lift a little bit and momentum carried me around him. The top was too far out there and the bottom was boring so I ran right in the middle. I figured if he gets under me or around me he has to work for it,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines, Adkins Motorsports backed machine.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4 for the Attica Ambush with the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Joining the All Stars Friday will be the late models gunning for $3,000 to win. The All Stars will battle for $10,000 to win Saturday with the 305 sprints joining the card as they battle for $1,000 to win.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 27, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.23-Chris Andrews, 12.767

2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.803

3.16-DJ Foos, 12.956

4.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.000

5.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.098

6.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.119

7.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.122

8.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.170

9.27S-John Ivy, 13.196

10.97-Greg Wilson, 13.229

11.5-Byron Reed, 13.250

12.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.369

13.9W-Lance Webb, 13.598

14.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.663

15.14-Jared Horstman, 13.756

16.88N-Frank Neill, 13.925

17.12-Kyle Capodice, NT

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[6]

4. 23-Chris Andrews[4]

5. 18J-RJ Jacobs[1]

6. 27S-John Ivy[5]

7. 5-Byron Reed[7]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

9. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 2-Ricky Peterson[1]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[2]

4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[5]

5. 16-DJ Foos[4]

6. 9W-Lance Webb[6]

7. 14-Jared Horstman[7]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[2]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

4. 16-DJ Foos[10]

5. 33W-Caleb Griffith[8]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

7. 5-Byron Reed[13]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1]

9. 18J-RJ Jacobs[9]

10. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

11. 2-Ricky Peterson[6]

12. 27S-John Ivy[11]

13. 88N-Frank Neill[15]

14. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[16]

15. 9W-Lance Webb[12]

16. 14-Jared Horstman[14]

17. 12-Kyle Capodice[17]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.819

2.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.957

3.36-Seth Schneider, 14.037

4.19R-Steve Rando, 14.097

5.26-Jamie Miller, 14.135

6.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.165

7.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.169

8.12F-Matt Foos, 14.169

9.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.169

10.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.205

11.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.222

12.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.239

13.X-Mike Keegan, 14.246

14.5-Kody Brewer, 14.263

15.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.290

16.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.319

17.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.345

18.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.359

19.47-Matt Lucius, 14.404

20.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.411

21.51-Garrett Craine, 14.528

22.63-Randy Ruble, 14.538

23.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.588

24.Z10-Chris Verda, 14.650

25.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.670

26.2-Brenden Torok, 14.726

27.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.999

28.Z56-Kollin Stephens, 15.125

29.98-Robert Robenalt, 15.163;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]

2. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

7. Z56-Kollin Stephens[8]

8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5]

3. X-Mike Keegan[2]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[6]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]

6. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]

7. 34-Jud Dickerson[4]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 3F-Wade Fraley[1]

2. 5-Kody Brewer[3]

3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

5. Z10-Chris Verda[7]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[3]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

5. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

6. 63-Randy Ruble[5]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

2. Z10-Chris Verda[3]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13]

5. 2-Brenden Torok[4]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[12]

8. 34-Jud Dickerson[10]

9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[11]

10. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

11. Z56-Kollin Stephens[9]

12. 98-Robert Robenalt[6]

13. 51-Garrett Craine[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[7]

3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

4. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]

7. 12F-Matt Foos[13]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith[14]

9. X-Mike Keegan[12]

10. 36-Seth Schneider[16]

11. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5]

12. 5-Kody Brewer[4]

13. 2-Brenden Torok[21]

14. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]

15. Z10-Chris Verda[18]

16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]

17. 75-Jerry Dahms[22]

18. 9R-Logan Riehl[19]

19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]

20. 19R-Steve Rando[11]

21. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

22. 47-Matt Lucius[9]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast-Propane.com

Qualifying

1.94-Mike Bores, 15.289

2.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.290

3.777-Matt Irey, 15.446

4.50-Ryan Missler, 15.509

5.92-Justin Chance, 15.525

6.10-Nathon Loney, 15.552

7.27W-Eric Wilson, 15.630

8.20P-Jim Plotts, 15.686

9.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.762

10.59-Larry Bellman, 15.811

11.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.822

12.51-Devin Shiels, 15.872

13.101-Chester Fitch, 15.876

14.23H-Craig Hartong, 16.209

15.27-Ken Hahn, 16.210

16.29-Nate Potts, 16.391

17.95M-Steve Miller, 16.521

18.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.646

19.42*-Bob Mayer, 16.746

20.16-Steve Sabo, 16.820

21.00-Ryan Shepherd, 17.265

22.19JH-Jimmy Houston, 18.454;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1]

2. 92-Justin Chance[3]

3. 777-Matt Irey[4]

4. 20P-Jim Plotts[2]

5. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]

6. 23H-Craig Hartong[6]

7. 42*-Bob Mayer[7]

8. 00-Ryan Shepherd[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 10-Nathon Loney[2]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[3]

3. 94-Mike Bores[4]

4. 51-Devin Shiels[5]

5. 59-Larry Bellman[1]

6. 101-Chester Fitch[6]

7. 19JH-Jimmy Houston[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

2. 27-Ken Hahn[2]

3. 27W-Eric Wilson[3]

4. 29-Nate Potts[1]

5. 20H-Troy Hahn[6]

6. 16-Steve Sabo[7]

7. 95M-Steve Miller[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Nathon Loney[3]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[2]

3. 51-Devin Shiels[11]

4. 27-Ken Hahn[1]

5. 91-Rusty Schlenk[8]

6. 92-Justin Chance[5]

7. 94-Mike Bores[4]

8. 27W-Eric Wilson[6]

9. 777-Matt Irey[9]

10. 5M-Ryan Markham[7]

11. 59-Larry Bellman[14]

12. 101-Chester Fitch[17]

13. 42*-Bob Mayer[19]

14. 16-Steve Sabo[18]

15. 20H-Troy Hahn[15]

16. 29-Nate Potts[12]

17. 74-Jeff Warnick[13]

18. 20P-Jim Plotts[10]

19. 00-Ryan Shepherd[21]

20. 23H-Craig Hartong[16]

21. 95M-Steve Miller[20]

22. 19JH-Jimmy Houston[22]