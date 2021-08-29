Fisher Returns to Victory Lane at Skagit Speedway

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, WA (August 28, 2021) – After a win on opening night, Eric Fisher had been searching for speed at Skagit Speedway in looking for his second win of the year. He picked up that win on Saturday night, leading all 25 laps of the main event in the Budweiser 360 Sprints. Other winners on the night were Steve Parker and Rick Smith.

A lap one dustup in turn one wiped out nearly half the field in the 360 Sprint main event, giving Fisher an easy path to victory. Starting outside row one, Fisher beat Trevor Cook out of turn two on the opening lap and streaked away unchallenged for his second win of the season. Cam Smith and Colton Heath rounded out the podium. Heath was the quick qualifier, while Fisher won heat one and Greg Hamilton came out on top of heat two.

It has been a couple of years since Steve Parker found victory lane at Skagit Speedway in the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints, but a chassis change a couple weeks back has brought his program back to life with the speed needed to win. With Keira Zylstra leading, Parker hooked up around the bottom of the speedway and drove past the rookie driver to take the lead on lap 21 en route to victory lane. Zylstra finished a career best second while Justin Youngquist came in third. Kelsey Carpenter returned to the seat of Bill Rude’s #79 after being on the shelf with injury to set quick time. Heat wins went to Allison Johnson, Jayme Barnes and Younguist.

Skagit Aggregates Modifieds point leader Rick Smith ran to his fifth win of the season, putting the potential in a hammerlock heading into Championship Night a few weeks away. Smith took the lead on lap three and held strong to collect the win for Team Geritol Racing in pursuit of the title. Adam Holtrop outdueled Craig Moore for second in an entertaining battle. Heat winners were Moore and Jason Pestka.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Budweiser 360 Sprints

Fast Time – Colton Heath 11.794

Heat 1 – Eric Fisher

Heat 2 – Greg Hamilton

Main – Eric Fisher, Cam Smith, Colton Heath, Trevor Cook, Greg Hamilton, Colby Thornhill, Ashleigh Johnson, Brock Lemley, Jason Solwold, Bailey Sucich, Steve James, Lane Taylor

Lap Leaders – Fisher 1-25

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints

Fast Time – Kelsey Carpenter 12.321

Heat 1 – Allison Johnson

Heat 2 – Jayme Barnes

Heat 3 – Justin Youngquist

Main – Steve Parker, Keira Zylstra, Justin Youngquist, James Bundy, Steve Vague, Malachi Gemmer, Kelsey Carpenter, Allison Johnson, Cody Anderlini, Jason Bloodgood, Bill Rude, Dustin Gehring, Brandon Baker, Corey Summers

Lap Leaders – Zylstra 1-20 Parker 21-25

Skagit Aggregates Modifieds

Heat 1 – Craig Moore

Heat 2 – Jason Pestka

Main – Rick Smith, Adam Holtrop, Craig Moore, Mason Dineen, Ben Gunderson, Mel Decker, Zane Miner, Johnn Anderson, Dan Butenschoen, Dave Harmon, Jason Pestka, Alan Grimbly, Tyler Ketchum

Lap Leaders – Ketchum 1-2 Smith 3-25