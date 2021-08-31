Schatz earns first-ever World of Outlaws victory at I-80; Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals on deck

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 30, 2021) – Ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz put together an impressive stretch of results during his recent three-race campaign, capping the North Dakota, Nebraska, and South Dakota road trip with three straight top-five finishes, one of which a victory – the 302nd of his illustrious World of Outlaws career.

Schatz’ three race stretch commenced with make-up action at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Wednesday, August 25. The nearby Fargo-native finished fourth at the River Cities short track, earning his way into the evening’s main event by way of runner-up finish during his respective heat race.

Just two nights later, Schatz was back in World of Outlaws victory lane, earning the aforementioned victory during a Friday night stop at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. Schatz started fourth on the 30-lap, $10,000-to-win grid and was in command by lap 11, earning the point position over Jason Johnson Racing’s Carson Macedo. Impressive enough, Schatz’ margin of victory reached the three-second mark, accumulating an I-80 Speedway victory for the first time in his career.

“Starting fourth, just tried to make the bottom work from the word go,” Schatz said in I-80 Speedway victory lane. “I didn’t really know if that was going to work or not, but I stayed there and stayed there to figure out how to get it going. It worked.”

Although Schatz was unable to repeat his winning ways on Sunday during a stop at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota, the driver of the Tony Sewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Carquest Auto Parts/Curb Records/Ford Performance/Sage Fruit/Digital Ally/Advance Auto Parts/Rush Truck Centers/Absolute Automation and Security/Hunt Brothers Pizza/J&J Auto Racing/No. 15 sprint car did finish second, capping what was a near-perfect evening that included the fastest time during qualifying time trials, and heat race victory, as well as a dash victory.

Up next on the schedule, Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, and the rest of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will return to Washington for the first time since 2019, set to headline action during the inaugural Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway on September 3-5. The weekend finale will award a $25,000 top prize.

2021 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing WoO Statistics:

World of Outlaws Races: 59

World of Outlaws Wins: 3

World of Outlaws Top-5s: 33

World of Outlaws Top-10s: 45

**Numbers reflect WoO statistics, only