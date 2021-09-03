Hockett/McMillin Memorial | Lucas Oil Speedway | Sept. 16-18, 2021

This is specific to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Any information regarding the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League can be found at http://www.powri.com.

Who: ASCS National Tour | ASCS Warrior Region

What: 11th annual General Tire Hockett/McMillin Memorial

When: September 16-18, 2021

Where: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Track Info: Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Website: http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Email: webmaster@lucasoilspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Any and all information regarding times, prices, and format are subject to change.

Times and Prices

September 16 & 17:

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:05 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Pit Pass $35

September 18

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:30 P.M.

Racing: 6:35 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Pit Pass $40

Hockett/McMillin ASCS Format:

No split Qualifying Nights. All drivers will compete in both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Saturday night.

Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

Top 60 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into five (5) Qualifiers with 12 cars each. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Passing Points invert will be the 30, putting the highest point earner sixth in the first Qualifier. Heats and Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total.

The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance, straight up, to the A-Feature. Ties go to the earlier Heat Race. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two B-Features. 51 or more will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into four Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday.

Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Those not transferring will lineup into B-Features, straight up by their LCQ finish. Two B-Features, will take the top three from each. Three B-Features, will take the top two from each.

Format subject to change depending on car count

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race and Qualifiers:

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

B-Features: Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

77

76

75

74

73

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

89

88

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award event points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3.000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

