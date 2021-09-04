Jake Swanson Wins the Josh Burton Memorial at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN (September 3, 2021) — Jake Swanson won the 2021 edition of the Josh Burton Memorial Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr, Brady Bacon, and Nick Bilbee rounded out the top five.
Josh Burton Memorial
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, September 3, 2021
Feature:
1. Jake Swanson
2. Justin Grant
3. Kevin Thomas Jr.
4. Brady Bacon
5. Nick Bilbee
6. Chase Stockon
7. Robert Ballou
8. Emerson Axom
9. Jason McDougal
10. Kyle Cummins
11. Jadon Rogers
12. Brayden Fox
13. Brady Short
14. Davey Ray
15. Dickie Gaines
16. Andy Bradley
17. Carson Garrett
18. Matt Thompson
19. AJ Hopkins
20. Jordan Kinser
21. C.J. Leary