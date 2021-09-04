Jake Swanson Wins the Josh Burton Memorial at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN (September 3, 2021) — Jake Swanson won the 2021 edition of the Josh Burton Memorial Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr, Brady Bacon, and Nick Bilbee rounded out the top five.

Josh Burton Memorial

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, September 3, 2021

Feature:

1. Jake Swanson

2. Justin Grant

3. Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. Brady Bacon

5. Nick Bilbee

6. Chase Stockon

7. Robert Ballou

8. Emerson Axom

9. Jason McDougal

10. Kyle Cummins

11. Jadon Rogers

12. Brayden Fox

13. Brady Short

14. Davey Ray

15. Dickie Gaines

16. Andy Bradley

17. Carson Garrett

18. Matt Thompson

19. AJ Hopkins

20. Jordan Kinser

21. C.J. Leary