Danley Wins Second Night of the IMCA Sprint Car Super Nationals at Eagle

EAGLE, NE (September 4, 2021) — Joey Danley won the second night of the IMCA Sprint Car Super Nationals at Eagle Raceway. John Carney, Claud Estes, Trevor Grossenbacher, and Tyler Harris rounded out the top five.

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Feature:

1. Joey Danley

2. John Carney

3. Claud Estes

4. Trevor Grossenbacher

5. Tyler Harris

6. Kevin Ramey

7. Danny Wood

8. Dustin Stroup

9. Chad Wilson

10. Brandon Bosma

11. Gene Ackland

12. Toby Chapman

13. Shayle Bade

14. Jeff Wimmenauer

15. Brett Becker

16. Taylor Courtney

17. Casey Burkham

18. Monty Ferriera

19. Zach Blurton

DNS: John Paynter Jr.