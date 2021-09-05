Danley Wins Second Night of the IMCA Sprint Car Super Nationals at Eagle

EAGLE, NE (September 4, 2021) — Joey Danley won the second night of the IMCA Sprint Car Super Nationals at Eagle Raceway. John Carney, Claud Estes, Trevor Grossenbacher, and Tyler Harris rounded out the top five.
Eagle Raceway
Eagle, Nebraska
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Feature:
1. Joey Danley
2. John Carney
3. Claud Estes
4. Trevor Grossenbacher
5. Tyler Harris
6. Kevin Ramey
7. Danny Wood
8. Dustin Stroup
9. Chad Wilson
10. Brandon Bosma
11. Gene Ackland
12. Toby Chapman
13. Shayle Bade
14. Jeff Wimmenauer
15. Brett Becker
16. Taylor Courtney
17. Casey Burkham
18. Monty Ferriera
19. Zach Blurton
DNS: John Paynter Jr.