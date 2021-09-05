Short and Scelzi Win Opening Night Features of the Louie Vermeil Classic

CHICO, CA (September 4, 2021) — Carson Short and Dominic Scelzi won features on opening night of the Louie Vermeil Classic Saturday night at Silver Dollar Speedway. Short won the USAC/CRA Sprint Car portion of the program over Damion Gardner and Austin Williams while Scelzi won the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC over Willie Croft and Shane Golobic.
Louie Vermeil Classic
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Saturday, September 4, 2021
USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 17-Carson Short
2. 1-Damion Gardner
3. 92-Austin Williams
4. 17W-Ryan Bernal
5. 73-Tony Gomes
6. 91R-Brody Roa
7. 44-Cody Williams
8. 8M-Chase Johnson
9. 4G-Chris Gansen
10. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
11. 8-Kaleb Montgomery
12. 5X-Tommy Malcolm
13. 12-Jarrett Soares
14. 1$ Nate Schank
15. 17V-Danny Faria Jr.
16. 28M-Matt McCarthy
17. 5W-Logan Williams
18. 29T-Ryan Timmons
19. 51-Shane Hopkins
20. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.
21. 2-Trevor Schmid
22. 33-Kaleb Henry
23. 2SB-Jake Morgan
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Feature:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 0-Kyle Hirst
5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
6. 42X-Tim Kaeding
7. 88N D.J. Netto
8. 38B-Blake Carrick
9. 16A-Colby Copeland
10. 26-Billy Aton
11. 88-Austin McCarl
12. 57-Justin Sanders
13. 98-Sean Watts
14. 83V-Sean Becker
15. 21X-Michael Ing
16. 2-J.J Ringo
17. 7-Carson Short
18. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
19. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr.
20. 56-Ryan Robinson
21. 69-Bud Kaeding
22. 92-Andy Forsberg
23. 21-Corey Day
24. 5J-Kalib Henry