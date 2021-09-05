Short and Scelzi Win Opening Night Features of the Louie Vermeil Classic

CHICO, CA (September 4, 2021) — Carson Short and Dominic Scelzi won features on opening night of the Louie Vermeil Classic Saturday night at Silver Dollar Speedway. Short won the USAC/CRA Sprint Car portion of the program over Damion Gardner and Austin Williams while Scelzi won the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC over Willie Croft and Shane Golobic.

Louie Vermeil Classic

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday, September 4, 2021

USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 17-Carson Short

2. 1-Damion Gardner

3. 92-Austin Williams

4. 17W-Ryan Bernal

5. 73-Tony Gomes

6. 91R-Brody Roa

7. 44-Cody Williams

8. 8M-Chase Johnson

9. 4G-Chris Gansen

10. 47-Charles Davis Jr.

11. 8-Kaleb Montgomery

12. 5X-Tommy Malcolm

13. 12-Jarrett Soares

14. 1$ Nate Schank

15. 17V-Danny Faria Jr.

16. 28M-Matt McCarthy

17. 5W-Logan Williams

18. 29T-Ryan Timmons

19. 51-Shane Hopkins

20. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.

21. 2-Trevor Schmid

22. 33-Kaleb Henry

23. 2SB-Jake Morgan

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Feature:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 29-Willie Croft

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 0-Kyle Hirst

5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

6. 42X-Tim Kaeding

7. 88N D.J. Netto

8. 38B-Blake Carrick

9. 16A-Colby Copeland

10. 26-Billy Aton

11. 88-Austin McCarl

12. 57-Justin Sanders

13. 98-Sean Watts

14. 83V-Sean Becker

15. 21X-Michael Ing

16. 2-J.J Ringo

17. 7-Carson Short

18. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

19. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr.

20. 56-Ryan Robinson

21. 69-Bud Kaeding

22. 92-Andy Forsberg

23. 21-Corey Day

24. 5J-Kalib Henry