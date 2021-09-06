12 Year Old Boschele Wins POWRi Feature at Lake Ozark speedway

From POWRi

ELDON, MO (September 5, 2021) – Gavan Boschele of Mooresville, NC. came out on top to capture his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Feature Event, he also broke the history books and became the youngest winner in POWRi history. Boschele is behind the wheel of the Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports No. 5. He started his night off strong by capturing MVT Services Heat Race No. 2, which started him on the outside pole for the 25-lap main event.

At the drop of the green flag, Jade Avedisian took off to the early advantage to lead lap one. Gavan Boschele never left her tail, he took over the lead from Avedisian and never looked back. During the long green flag run, Boschele extended his lead out front while teammates, Bryant Wiedeman and Brenham Crouch battled each other for positions two and three.

At the halfway mark, Boschele hit heavy lapped traffic but still managed to extend his lead by 5 seconds over teammate Wiedeman. Crouch stole the second position from Wiedeman just as the caution came out for Emilio Hoover running sixth with four laps to go. As Boschele brought the field back to green, he distanced himself from the field and went on to capture his first Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Career Victory and became the youngest winner in POWRi History at 12 Years, 9 Months, and 3 Days.

POWRi National Midget League

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 84-Jade Avedisian[2]

2. 21-Emilio Hoover[3]

3. 72-Sam Johnson[5]

4. 49-Joe B Miller[8]

5. 86-Brent Crews[6]

6. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]

7. 60E-Mark Billings[4]

DNS: 444-Kameron Key

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]

2. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]

3. 26-Chance Crum[4]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[8]

5. 67K-Cade Lewis[6]

6. 08-Taylor Reimer[7]

7. 70-Cade Cowles[1]

8. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]

4. 86-Brent Crews[9]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[6]

6. 21K-Karter Sarff[15]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]

8. 72-Sam Johnson[7]

9. 26-Chance Crum[8]

10. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]

11. 67K-Cade Lewis[10]

12. 49-Joe B Miller[3]

13. 08-Taylor Reimer[12]

14. 444-Kameron Key[16]

15. 60E-Mark Billings[13]

16. 70-Cade Cowles[14]