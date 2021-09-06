Critter Malone Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 5, 2021) — Critter Malone won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. Chase Stockon, Brady Short, Kyle Cummins, and Kent Schmidt rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Feature:

1. Critter Malone

2. Chase Stockon

3. Brady Short

4. Kyle Cummins

5. Kent Schmidt

6. Jadon Rogers

7. Kendall Ruble

8. Brandon Morin

9. Jason McDougal

10. JJ Hughes

11. Chet Williams

12. Alec Sipes

13. Brayden Fox

14. Ryan Bond

15. Cody Trammell

16. Cindy Chambers

17. Stan Beadles

18. Donny Brackett

19. Nathan Carle

20. Collin Ambrose

21. Carson Garrett