Critter Malone Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 5, 2021) — Critter Malone won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. Chase Stockon, Brady Short, Kyle Cummins, and Kent Schmidt rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Feature:
1. Critter Malone
2. Chase Stockon
3. Brady Short
4. Kyle Cummins
5. Kent Schmidt
6. Jadon Rogers
7. Kendall Ruble
8. Brandon Morin
9. Jason McDougal
10. JJ Hughes
11. Chet Williams
12. Alec Sipes
13. Brayden Fox
14. Ryan Bond
15. Cody Trammell
16. Cindy Chambers
17. Stan Beadles
18. Donny Brackett
19. Nathan Carle
20. Collin Ambrose
21. Carson Garrett