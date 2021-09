ORRVILLE, Ohio (September 5, 2021) — Aaron Reutzel capped his first weekend back in the cockpit of a sprint car winning the Pete Jacobs Memorial Sunday at Wayne County Speedway and its $15,000 top prize. Reutzel was able to pass Cap Henry on lap 11 and drove away for the victory. Tim Shaffer, Jac Haudenschild, Henry, and Cale Thomas rounded out the top five.

14 year old Bryce Lucius won the winged 305 sprint car portion of the program.