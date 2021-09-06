Shullick Wins the 65th Oswego Classic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (September 5, 2021) — Dave Shullick Jrwon the 65th edition of the Budweiser International Classic Saturday at Oswego Speedway. Shullick was dominant in the late stages of the 200 lap event and drove away for the victory over Otto Sitterly and Dave Danzer. Michael Barnes and Russ Wood Jr. rounded out the top five.

Bobby Holmes won a caution fllled afford for the 350 Winged Supermodifieds while Josh Sokolic won the classic feature for the Small Block Supermodifieds.

65th Budweiser Internationals Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Novelis Supermodifieds

A-Main (200 Laps)

1. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[1]

2. 79-Otto Sitterly[2]

3. 52-Dave Danzer[7]

4. 68-Michael Barnes[13]

5. 41-Russ Wood Sr[21]

6. 14-Joey Payne[16]

7. 0-Tim Snyder[17]

8. 89-Todd Stowell[14]

9. O1-Dan Connors Jr[4]

10. 54-Camden Proud[25]

11. 98-Tyler Thompson[3]

12. O5-Jeff Abold[11]

13. 22-Mike Bruce[28]

14. OO-Joe Gosek[8]

15. O2-Brandon Bellinger[5]

16. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr[12]

17. 99-Jerry Curran[18]

18. 39-Alison Sload[19]

19. 3-Doug Didero[6]

20. 55-Keith Shampine[9]

21. 27-Jamie Timmons[26]

22. 47-Bob Bond[22]

23. 56-Hal LaTulip[27]

24. 83-Lou LeVea Jr[15]

25. 90-Jack Patrick[23]

26. 44-Chris Perley[10]

27. 11-Aric Iosue[20]

28. 94-Logan Rayvals[24]

J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds

Feature (40 Laps)

1. 32-Bobby Holmes[1]

2. 21-Eddie Witkum Jr[11]

3. 88-Chase Locke[5]

4. 45-Brian Sobus[8]

5. 14-Jeffrey Battle[10]

6. O8-Dalton Doyle[7]

7. 50-Dave Cliff[4]

8. 55-Mike Netishen[6]

9. 7-Nicholas Kinney[13]

10. 47-Jon Tesoriero[21]

11. 79-Mike Keddy[2]

12. 98-Tyler Thompson[3]

13. 5-Ralph Clark[22]

14. 19-Ben Tinker[16]

15. 13-Bobby Timmons III[15]

16. 97-Vern LaFave[20]

17. 20-Kyle Perry[12]

18. 22-Mike Bruce[9]

19. 64-James Capps III[18]

20. 23-Kali Spaulding[14]

21. O6-Barry Kingsley[17]

22. 57-Jim Storace[19]

Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supermodifieds

A-Main (75 Laps)

1. 26-Josh Sokolic[1]

2. 39-AJ Bernys[11]

3. 77-Cameron Rowe[10]

4. 88-Brad Haynes[13]

5. 86-Bryan Haynes[12]

6. 73-Noah Ratcliff[5]

7. 9-Griffin Miller[9]

8. 15-James Babcock[18]

9. 18-Andrew Schartner[6]

10. 90-Greg O’Connor[2]

11. 66-Darrick Hilton[16]

12. 32-Robbie Bruce[14]

13. OO-Dan Kapuscinski[7]

14. 13-Russ Brown[4]

15. 29-Andy Loden[3]

16. 35-Anthony Larkin[15]

17. 49-Josh Wallace[17]

18. (DQ) 74-Mike Bond[8]