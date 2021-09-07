DYKSTRA SWEEPS LABOUR DAY CLASSIC WEEKEND AT BRIGHTON

By Tommy Goudge

BRIGHTON, Ont. (September 5, 2021) – Jacob Dykstra completed a weekend sweep of the Labour Day Classic at Brighton Speedway with his fourth consecutive Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour win on Sunday night.

SATURDAY

A change of venue did nothing to slow Jacob Dykstra down on Saturday night. Dykstra took the lead late in the first Action Sprint Tour event at Brighton Speedway in more than two years, and went on to take yet another A-Main win.

Luke Stewart and Nick Sheridan were the front row starters for the 25 lap A-Main, and Stewart led the first 19 laps while Sheridan and Dykstra traded the second position back and forth. Dykstra got past Stewart on lap 20 and went on to claim his sixth AST win in seven attempts this season. Stewart settled for the runner-up spot, followed by Sheridan, Eric Gledhill, and Jesse Costa.

Allan Downey, Terry Baker, Darren Dryden, Joshua Hill, and Austin Roes took top ten finishes. Sheridan, Costa, Gledhill, and Dykstra took heat race wins, while Brett Stratford won the B-Main. Lucas Smith flipped hard in the B-Main after contacting an infield tire marker. Smith was uninjured, and planned to fix his car for Sunday night.

Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Saturday, September 4, 2021

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

Roster

00 Ryan Poole – Brockville, Ontario

2M Steve Murdock – Georgetown, Ontario

3R Austin Roes – Mossley, Ontario

4 Jesse Costa – St. Thomas, Ontario

4B Darrell Pelletier – Port Perry, Ontario

5D Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, Ontario

7 Eric Gledhill – Thamesford, Ontario

MK8 Matt Hill – Ohsweken, Ontario

9 Luke Stewart – Sydenham, Ontario

9C Brian Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

12DD Darren Dryden – Freelton, Ontario

14 Larry Gledhill – Thamesford, Ontario

19D Allan Downey – Waterloo, Ontario

20 Johnny Miller – Six Nations, Ontario

26 John Verney – Salmon Arm, British Columbia

26X Terry Baker – Ancaster, Ontario

31 Dale Curran – Bowmanville, Ontario

38 Derek Miller – Six Nations, Ontario

39 Jonah Mutton – Brighton, Ontario

BS39 Brett Stratford – Wainfleet, Ontario

45 Nick Sheridan – Mount Brydges, Ontario

48 Lance Erskine – Brantford, Ontario

48M Andrew Marshall – Dorchester, Ontario

49C Cody Smith – Delhi, Ontario

49L Lucas Smith – Brantford, Ontario

50LS Adrian Stahle – Kitchener, Ontario

52 Matt Billings – Brockville, Ontario

56 Dereck Lemyre – Hamilton, Ontario

70MM Dave McKnight – Brampton, Ontario

74 Rob Neely – Rockwood, Ontario

77T Tyeller Powless – Ohsweken, Ontario

99 Joshua Hill – Ohsweken, Ontario

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 2. 99-Joshua Hill[1]; 3. 56-Dereck Lemyre[4]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[2]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; / 6. 49L-Lucas Smith[5]; 7. BS39-Brett Stratford[8]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 4-Jesse Costa[2]; 2. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[8]; 4. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]; 5. 48M-Andrew Marshall[1]; / 6. 48-Lance Erskine[3]; 7. 74-Rob Neely[7]; 8. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[5]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]; 2. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[3]; 3. 26X-Terry Baker[4]; 4. 9-Luke Stewart[8]; 5. 00-Ryan Poole[6]; / 6. 49C-Cody Smith[1]; 7. 2M-Steve Murdock[7]; 8. MK8-Matt Hill[5]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]; 2. 31-Dale Curran[2]; 3. 77T-Tyeller Powless[4]; 4. 39-Jonah Mutton[8]; 5. 26-John Verney[3]; / 6. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]; 7. 38-Derek Miller[5]; 8. (DNF) 52-Matt Billings[1]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 2. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 3. 74-Rob Neely[5]; 4. 2M-Steve Murdock[6]; / 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[11]; 6. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[9]; 7. 48-Lance Erskine[4]; 8. 38-Derek Miller[8]; 9. MK8-Matt Hill[10]; 10. 49C-Cody Smith[7]; 11. (DNF) 49L-Lucas Smith[2]; 12. (DNF) 52-Matt Billings[12]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[4]; 2. 9-Luke Stewart[1]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 4. 7-Eric Gledhill[5]; 5. 4-Jesse Costa[3]; 6. 19D-Allan Downey[6]; 7. 26X-Terry Baker[13]; 8. 12DD-Darren Dryden[16]; 9. 99-Joshua Hill[11]; 10. 3S-Austin Roes[7]; 11. 39-Jonah Mutton[8]; 12. 74-Rob Neely[23]; 13. 00-Ryan Poole[17]; 14. BS39-Brett Stratford[21]; 15. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[15]; 16. 56-Dereck Lemyre[12]; 17. 2M-Steve Murdock[24]; 18. 26-John Verney[19]; 19. 14-Larry Gledhill[22]; 20. 20-Johnny Miller[18]; 21. 31-Dale Curran[10]; 22. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[9]; 23. 48M-Andrew Marshall[20]; 24. 77T-Tyeller Powless[14]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Luke Stewart 1-19; Jacob Dykstra 20-25

Margin of Victory – 1.383 seconds

Hard Charger – Rob Neely +11

SUNDAY

Austin Roes and Jesse Costa were on the front row for the 25 lap A-Main, and Costa took the lead and set off in search of his first win of the season. Costa’s season of misfortune continued, however, as he tangled with teammate Larry Gledhill and flipped hard on lap 12. The dejected Costa climbed gingerly from his damaged machine and eventually left the track for further evaluation. Dykstra inherited the lead, as he had taken the second position from Austin Roes a few laps prior.

Dykstra eventually encountered traffic after the green flag reappeared, and row four starter Allan Downey tried to run Dykstra down. Downey wasn’t able to get through traffic well enough to catch Dykstra though, and the win went to Dykstra by 2.587 seconds over Downey. Roes claimed the final podium position, followed by Nick Sheridan, Dale Curran, Brett Stratford, Eric Gledhill, Dereck Lemyre, Darren Dryden, and Joshua Hill.

Heat race wins went to Curran, Adrian Stahle, Dykstra, and Sheridan, while Darrell Pelletier won the B-Main. Dave McKnight took a hard hit after getting off track in the B-Main, but escaped without injury.

The Action Sprint Tour will next be in competition on Friday, September 10 at Humberstone Speedway, and Saturday, September 11 at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.

Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Sunday, September 5, 2021

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

Roster

3R Austin Roes – Mossley, Ontario

4 Jesse Costa – St. Thomas, Ontario

4B Darrell Pelletier – Port Perry, Ontario

5D Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, Ontario

7 Eric Gledhill – Thamesford, Ontario

MK8 Matt Hill – Ohsweken, Ontario

9 Luke Stewart – Sydenham, Ontario

9C Brian Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

12DD Darren Dryden – Freelton, Ontario

14 Larry Gledhill – Thamesford, Ontario

19D Allan Downey – Waterloo, Ontario

20 Johnny Miller – Six Nations, Ontario

26 John Verney – Salmon Arm, British Columbia

26X Terry Baker – Ancaster, Ontario

31 Dale Curran – Bowmanville, Ontario

38 Derek Miller – Six Nations, Ontario

39 Jonah Mutton – Brighton, Ontario

BS39 Brett Stratford – Wainfleet, Ontario

45 Nick Sheridan – Mount Brydges, Ontario

45L Curtis Gartly – Thamesford, Ontario

48 Lance Erskine – Brantford, Ontario

48M Andrew Marshall – Dorchester, Ontario

49C Cody Smith – Delhi, Ontario

49L Lucas Smith – Brantford, Ontario

50LS Adrian Stahle – Kitchener, Ontario

52 Matt Billings – Brockville, Ontario

56 Dereck Lemyre – Hamilton, Ontario

70MM Dave McKnight – Brampton, Ontario

74 Rob Neely – Rockwood, Ontario

77T Tyeller Powless – Ohsweken, Ontario

99 Joshua Hill – Ohsweken, Ontario

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 31-Dale Curran[2]; 2. 4-Jesse Costa[5]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[6]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 5. 26X-Terry Baker[7]; / 6. 74-Rob Neely[8]; 7. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[3]; 8. MK8-Matt Hill[4]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[1]; 2. 3S-Austin Roes[6]; 3. 56-Dereck Lemyre[4]; 4. 52-Matt Billings[3]; 5. 48-Lance Erskine[5]; / 6. 9-Luke Stewart[7]; 7. 20-Johnny Miller[2]; 8. 77T-Tyeller Powless[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[1]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[7]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 5. 38-Derek Miller[3]; / 6. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[8]; 7. 39-Jonah Mutton[6]; 8. 48M-Andrew Marshall[4]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 2. 99-Joshua Hill[1]; 3. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 4. 45L-Curtis Gartly[5]; 5. 26-John Verney[4]; / 6. 49C-Cody Smith[2]; 7. (DNF) 49L-Lucas Smith[6]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps

1. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[2]; 2. 74-Rob Neely[1]; 3. 9-Luke Stewart[3]; 4. 49L-Lucas Smith[6]; / 5. 20-Johnny Miller[9]; 6. 39-Jonah Mutton[5]; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[8]; 8. MK8-Matt Hill[10]; 9. 48M-Andrew Marshall[11]; 10. 49C-Cody Smith[4]; 11. (DNF) 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[4]; 2. 19D-Allan Downey[8]; 3. 3S-Austin Roes[1]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 5. 31-Dale Curran[3]; 6. BS39-Brett Stratford[9]; 7. 7-Eric Gledhill[12]; 8. 56-Dereck Lemyre[11]; 9. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 10. 99-Joshua Hill[10]; 11. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[7]; 12. 52-Matt Billings[16]; 13. 74-Rob Neely[22]; 14. 26X-Terry Baker[15]; 15. 45L-Curtis Gartly[14]; 16. 38-Derek Miller[20]; 17. 48-Lance Erskine[18]; 18. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[21]; 19. 49L-Lucas Smith[24]; 20. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[13]; 21. 9-Luke Stewart[23]; 22. 14-Larry Gledhill[17]; 23. 26-John Verney[19]; 24. (DNF) 4-Jesse Costa[2]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Jesse Costa 1-11; Jacob Dykstra 12-25

Margin of Victory – 2.587 seconds

Hard Charger – Rob Neely +9

Up Next:

Friday, September 10, 2021 – Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, Ontario

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway – Merlin, Ontario