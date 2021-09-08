Freedom 40 at Atomic Saturday, September 11th

From Aaron Fry

​As the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt tour enters its final stages, one of the most lucrative and prestigious events still lies ahead. The historic Freedom 40, which began in 1990, has been the most lucrative annual sprint car event in southern Ohio. Traditionally held near the July 4th holiday weekend, this year was moved to pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on this country. This year, the race will pay $7,500 to win with $500 to start the main.

A year ago, thirty-six winged 410 warriors signed in to do battle on the wicked fast 3/8 mile dirt oval in the 2020 Freedom 40. It was Missouri lead foot Hunter Schuerenberg who took home the $7,500 top prize over multi-time event winner and perennial track champion Cole Duncan. However, all eyes that night were on NASCAR star Kyle Larson who led the event until a brush with the outer concrete flattened his right rear tire. Relegated to the tail of the lead lap cars, Larson charged from 14th to finish 6th in just 8 laps.

Vienna, West Virginia’s Cale Conley leads the points headed into this event and looks to extend his points lead over Lee Jacobs and Jordan Harble. All 3 drivers encountered some sour luck in the last event at Hartford Speedway in Michigan. Fourth in points, Max Stambaugh, roared to the feature win over Dan McCarron and veteran Brett Mann.

This Saturday at Atomic, pit gates will open at 3 pm with general admission gates at 4. General admission is $25 with seniors admitted for $20. Kids 10 and under are free. Current and former military and first responders are just $15. Pit passes will be $35 with kids 6-10 just $20 for pit admission. Kids 5 and under are free in the pit area.

The payout for Saturday’s Freedom 40 is as follows: 7500, 3000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 900, 800, 700, 600, 550, 540, 530, 520, 510, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500. As always, the FAST tour will pro-rate the field. If 30 or more cars sign in, we will add two starters to make it a 22 car starting field. If 40 or more sign in, we will start 24 in the main event. All cars racing who fail to start the main event will get $100 tow money. Heat races will pay the top 4: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Helms Construction, The Cushion.com and Outsiders Merchandise and Apparel. As always, there are no membership or entry fees of any kind to race with FAST. As always, racecievers are mandatory at all times cars are on the race track. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders. Fuel will be available at the track and no mufflers are required at Atomic.