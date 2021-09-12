Bryant Wiedeman Rode the Top Side to Claim First Career POWRi Win

From POWRi

Canton, IL. (09/11/2021) The Colby, KS native behind the wheel of the Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 01 claimed his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, IL. Not only did he earn himself a win, he also extended his season championship points lead over the rest of the field.

Wiedeman shot out of the gate early on in the night and won Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3.

Wiedeman, scheduled to start in the fourth starting spot for the 30-lap main event around the high-banked speedway, found himself drop back and settle into fourth position at the drop of the green flag. Outfront, the young gun Gavan Boschele led the way on the bottom grove on the track.

After a few green flag runs, Boschele led but Karter Sarff never strayed far from his tail. As the top three positions were battling on the bottom side of the track, Wiedeman was the sole driver to step out of line and make the top side of the track work. At the halfway mark of the race Wiedeman caught Boschele and threw a slide job to take over the lead, right as the caution waived.

Boschele regained the lead and brought the field back to the green flag, but Wiedeman never stopped searching for that top spot. Wiedeman charged the top side of the track to go on and take over the lead with a few laps left and led the field to the checkered. Karter Sarff finished in the second position, Kaylee Bryson finished third, Brent Crews finished fourth, and Gavan Boschele rounded out the top five.

“It feels amazing to finally get the monkey off my back, and to get to victory lane. I have been pretty consistent all year long with podiums and finally, it feels really good to be on the top.” Bryant Wiedeman

“It’s pretty cool to be able to keep up with these big teams, and let alone compete for the wins with them, we are going to keep chugging along.” Karter Sarff

“I had a blast tonight and this track is super fun, i’m really happy for my teammate for getting his first win.” Kaylee Bryson

Midgets

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 08-Zach Daum

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 3B-Shelby Boise

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 5-Gavan Boschele

TRD Hard Charger:38-Chett Gehrke

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 2. 21K-Karter Sarff 3. 71-Kaylee Bryson 4. 86-Brent Crews 5. 5-Gavan Boschele 6. 3N-Jake Neuman 7. 08-Zach Daum 8. 72-Sam Johnson 9. 49-Joe B Miller 10. 56-Mitchell Davis 11. 81-Rylan Gray 12. 67K-Cade Lewis 13. 75AU-Bryan Stanfill 14. 38-Chett Gehrke 15. 3X-Lane Warner 16. 3B-Shelby Boise 17. 7X-Korey Weyant 18. 51R-Will Armitage 19. 5G-Cody Gerdes 20. 15M-Shane Morgan 21. 18-Tyler Roth 22. 22K-Kelli Harter

