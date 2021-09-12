Derek Hagar Tops the Ralph Henson Memorial At I-30 Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 11, 2021) Becoming the only driver to win the Ralph Henson Memorial three-time, Derek Hagar collected Saturday’s $2,246 payday aboard the DHR Suspension No. 9jr at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway.

Derek’s 12th overall win with the series, the late-season victory is his first of the 2021 season with the ASCS Mid-South Region. Last winning the Ralph Henson Memorial in 2018, Derek’s first win in the memorial event came in 2016.

Taking the lead from pole, Hagar kept pace the entire 25 times around “Hammer Hill.” Having to protect the bottom from Jordon Mallet in traffic on more than one occasion, the No. 14 would end up having to settle for second, with Dale Howard moving up from ninth for the final podium step. Blake Jenkins crossed fourth with Seth Bergman fifth.

Sixth went to Jeffrey West, Jr. with Jeremy Middleton in seventh. Moving forward four positions, Howard Moore was eighth, followed by Tim Crawley in ninth. Racing 17th to tenth, Cody Gardner completed the top ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region races next with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire on Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2. I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Car Count: 30

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 2. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 4. 3M-Howard Moore[6]; 5. 92-Cody Hays[2]; 6. G6-Cody Gardner[7]; 7. 44R-Ronny Howard[8]; 8. 187-Landon Crawley[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Blake Jenkins[3]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 3. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[6]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[7]; 5. 2T-Todd Bradford[1]; 6. 12T-Joe Young[8]; 7. 29-Pete Butler[5]; 8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[6]; 2. 12M-Greg Merritt[1]; 3. 74-Tucker Boulton[2]; 4. 38-Rick Pringle[4]; 5. 27W-Austin Wood[5]; 6. 8X-Tony Higgins[7]; 7. 9-Josh McCord[3]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[6]; 2. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[5]; 3. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[1]; 4. 19-Koty Adams[3]; 5. 3G-Paxton Gregory[2]; 6. X-Charlie Louden[7]; 7. 19L-Jason Long[4]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. G6-Cody Gardner[3]; 2. X-Charlie Louden[5]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[13]; 4. 3G-Paxton Gregory[7]; 5. 92-Cody Hays[6]; 6. 44R-Ronny Howard[9]; 7. 9-Josh McCord[12]; 8. 29-Pete Butler[10]; 9. 27W-Austin Wood[2]; 10. 8X-Tony Higgins[4]; 11. 19L-Jason Long[11]; 12. 2T-Todd Bradford[8]; 13. 12T-Joe Young[1]; 14. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[14]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[9]; 4. 11A-Blake Jenkins[2]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 6. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[7]; 7. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[8]; 8. 3M-Howard Moore[12]; 9. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]; 10. G6-Cody Gardner[17]; 11. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[3]; 12. 38-Rick Pringle[15]; 13. 3G-Paxton Gregory[20]; 14. 74-Tucker Boulton[13]; 15. 187-Landon Crawley[19]; 16. 92-Cody Hays[21]; 17. 12M-Greg Merritt[11]; 18. X-Charlie Louden[18]; 19. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[14]; 20. 44R-Ronny Howard[22]; 21. 19-Koty Adams[16]; 22. 26-Marshall Skinner[10]