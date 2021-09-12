Taylor Ferns Wins at Berlin

MARNE, MI (September 11, 2021) — Taylor Ferns won the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. Dakota Armstrong, Bobby Santos III, Jason Blonde, and Joe Ligouri rounded out the top five.
Feature:
1. 55-Taylor Ferns
2. 1-Dakota Armstrong
3. 22a-Bobby Santos III
4. 42-Jason Blonde
5. 13-Joe Ligouri
6. 51-Russ Gamester
7. 53-Justin Harper
8. 11g-Tom Geren
9. 44-Teddy Alberts
10. 43-Tom Patterson
11. 2-Jeff Bloom
12. 35-Mark Strpko
13. 82-Nick Landon
14. 65-Junior Gould