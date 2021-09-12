Taylor Ferns Wins at Berlin

MARNE, MI (September 11, 2021) — Taylor Ferns won the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. Dakota Armstrong, Bobby Santos III, Jason Blonde, and Joe Ligouri rounded out the top five.

Feature:

1. 55-Taylor Ferns

2. 1-Dakota Armstrong

3. 22a-Bobby Santos III

4. 42-Jason Blonde

5. 13-Joe Ligouri

6. 51-Russ Gamester

7. 53-Justin Harper

8. 11g-Tom Geren

9. 44-Teddy Alberts

10. 43-Tom Patterson

11. 2-Jeff Bloom

12. 35-Mark Strpko

13. 82-Nick Landon

14. 65-Junior Gould