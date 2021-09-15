Bogucki Leads SawBlade.com Sponsored Team to ASCS National Tour Victory at I-80 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

GREENWOOD, Neb. (Sept. 15, 2021) – Scott Bogucki recorded his fourth victory of the season during Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour competition last Friday at I-80 Speedway.

The SawBlade.com sponsored driver swept the night in impressive fashion, winning a pair of heat races before dominating the Bobby Parker Memorial main event.

“I really like that place and the car was good,” he said. “That was probably the best performance we’ve had. We were quickest in hot laps, won the first heat, won the second heat and won the feature. It was a clean sweep.”

Bogucki captured his first heat race from the outside of the front row. The second heat race featured a charge from eighth to win.

“Most of the cars I got on the start of the second heat race,” he said. “The inside row went left and the outside row went right. We got maybe four spots going right through the middle. I got the lead on a restart with three laps to go.”

That made Bogucki the high-points driver and garnered the pole position for the 30-lap A Main.

“I hate starting on the pole,” he said. “There’s only two things you can do, win or lose. We had a good race though. It was like 30 hot laps and I think we won by two seconds.”

Bogucki returned to the track on Saturday for the Casey’s Midwest Fall Brawl. He advanced from third to second place in a heat race before gaining a position in the feature to end seventh.

“I think we ran up to fourth in two laps and then it was a steady fade from then on,” he said. “Honestly, I feel like I missed it with the car on Saturday, which was on me. We were way too free.”

The next event on tap for Bogucki is the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial this Thursday through Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. He has earned a podium finish during the event two of the last three years, including a career-best runner-up result in the 2018 finale.

“I’ve been really, really good or really, really bad there,” he said. “It’s a race I definitely want to win. We’ll be giving it our all.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 10 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race #1: 1 (2); Heat race #2: 1 (8); Feature: 1 (1).

Sept. 11 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 2 (3); Feature: 7 (8).

SEASON STATS –

39 races, 5 wins, 13 top fives, 18 top 10s, 25 top 15s, 28 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., for the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – SawBlade.com

SawBlade.com, which is located in Houston, Texas, is redefining the way industrial, hardware and home use band saw blades are made and distributed. For more information, visit http://www.SawBlade.com. Additionally, SawBlade.com is the official saw blade of the American Sprint Car Series and the title sponsor of every ASCS National Tour main event as well as the Victory Lane sponsor.

“Everyone at SawBlade.com has been very supportive,” Bogucki said. “They have stuck with me as we’ve continued to build our race team and develop into a consistent contender. I appreciate their loyalty and support.”

Bogucki would also like to thank Dissolvalloy, Bryant Paver Motorsports, Ostrich Race Engines, KW Motorsports, Smith Titanium, TJ Forged, JJS Mechanical Inc., HRP Wings, Momentum Racing Suspension, Maxim Chassis, Kaeding Performance and Howard Law for their support.