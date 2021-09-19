Wilson Sweeps FAST Weekend; Meseraull Wins BOSS Feature at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (September 18, 2021) — Greg Wilson completed a sweep of the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series weekend by winning the feature event Saturday night at Fremont Speedway. Backing up his victory Friday at Moler Raceway Park, Wilson charged from 12th starting spot to take the lead from Nate Dussel on lap 29 for the victory. Dussel, D.J. Foos, Cale Conley, and Cole Macedo rounded out the top five.

Thomas Meseraull led every lap in route to the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series victory over Luke Hall and Matt Westfall. Jamie Miller won the 305 sprint car main event.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, September 18, 2021

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 97-Greg Wilson

2. 1-Nate Dussel

3. 16-DJ Foos

4. 3C-Cale Conley

5. 18-Cole Macedo

6. 5R-Byron Reed

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker

8. 81-Lee Jacobs

9. 7z-Zane Devault

10. 7C-Phil Gressman

11. 12G-Corbin Gurley

12. 16C-Max Stambaugh

13. 19-Paige Polyak

14. 2+ Brian Smith

15. 83-Wesley McIntyre

16. 3J-Trey Jacobs

17. 15-Mitch Harble

18. 2L-Landon Lalonde

19. 12C-Kyle Capodice

20. 11G-Luke Griffith

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 23S-Thomas Meseraull

2. 9N-Luke Hall

3. 33M-Matt Westfall

4. 0-Steve Irwin

5. 68G-Tyler Gunn

6. 52-Isaac Chapple

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs

8. 24L-Lee Underwood

9. 21P-Carmen Perigo

10. 27s-John Ivy

11. 26W-Cody White

12. 53-Steve Little

13. 18X-Bobby Distel

14. 97X-Rodney Hurst

15. 37-Dave Gross

16. 26-Jamie Miller

17. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

18. 9G-Cody Gardner

19. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.

20. 82-Mike Miller

21. 5M-Mike Moore