Eldora and Lernerville Begin Homestretch of World of Outlaws Season

ROSSBURG, OH – September 22, 2021 – The conclusion of the west coast swing means a 32-hour cross country drive for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Three weeks in Washington and California was fun, but now it’s time to get down to business with 11 races left this season. The chase for the championship heats up this weekend as The Greatest Show on Dirt returns east for the first time since July.

Eldora Speedway’s BeFour the Crowns Showdown starts off the weekend on Friday, September 24 with the seventh and final World of Outlaws event at The Big E this year.

Lernerville Speedway carries the torch on Saturday, September 25 as the Commonwealth Clash takes center stage at the Sarver, PA facility.

LAST CHANCE: Eldora Speedway and Lernerville Speedway are two of only eight tracks on the schedule with multiple visits throughout the season, and this weekend is the final stop at both of them.

At Eldora’s 1/2-mile, the Series has already hosted six Features this year. Brent Marks and Sheldon Haudenschild split scores during Let’s Race Two in May, Carson Macedo won both preliminary races at the Kings Royal, and Tyler Courtney and Kyle Larson claimed the $175,000 paydays in the 38th and 37th Kings Royal in July.

For Lernerville’s 4/10-mile, the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXX in July was the only previous race held at the Sarver circle in 2020. Sye Lynch’s storybook evening fell short as Brad Sweet earned the $25,000 payday by beating the field and Mother Nature as the rain started to pour in victory lane.

PULLING AWAY: The consistency of Brad Sweet and Kasey Kahne Racing is on full display as the #49 dynasty continues to march towards a third consecutive World of Outlaws championship. Entering this weekend, The Big Cat is on a streak of 17 consecutive top-10 finishes and eight-straight top-five results with four podiums in-a-row. Over that stretch, Sweet has outran Gravel and extended his points lead in five of the last six nights.

The Grass Valley, CA native will look to build on his +156 margin this weekend at two of his favorite tracks. In fact, he’s won at both Eldora and Lernerville on three different occasions, a feat he’s accomplished at nine tracks during his 74-win career with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

CHASING A NEW CROWN: The most noteworthy crown at Eldora Speedway is given out during July’s Kings Royal, but don’t sleep on September’s 4-Crown Nationals. An idea devised by Johnny Vance Jr. of Aristocrat Products, the event began in 1981 with the King of the Outlaws Steve Kinser swooping in to steal the USAC loot in two of the three open-wheel Features. Other Outlaw icons such as Ron Shuman, Jack Hewitt, Brad Sweet & Kyle Larson have found their own share of glory at the race.

In 2008, 4-Crown became open-wheel only when Late Models were subbed for The Greatest Show on Dirt. Since then Joey Saldana has been the only Outlaw to win multiple shows, topping the BeFour the Crowns Showdown in 2008, 2011. and 2014. Other 4-Crown winners include Jason Sides (2009), Jac Haudenschild (2010), Greg Wilson (2015), Shane Stewart (2016), Tim Shaffer (2017), Brent Marks (2018), and Logan Schuchart (2019).

COMMONWEALTH KINGS: The “Big Three” over the past decade in the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is undoubtedly Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, and David Gravel. Those three are also undoubtedly the rulers of Lernerville’s Commonwealth Clash, as the only drivers with multiple scores since the date was moved to the fall in 2010.

Schatz, who owns nine wins at Lernerville, is trying to make the Sarver, PA oval his eighth track with 10+ World of Outlaws wins. He and the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 topped the Commonwealth Clash in 2010 and 2016.

Sweet is in rarified air when it comes to the Commonwealth Clash, becoming only the second driver to win back-to-back titles along with Steve Kinser. He and the Kasey Kahne Racing #49 owned the fall event in 2018 and 2019.

Gravel enters as the defending Commonwealth Clash champion, winning the 2020 race with the Jason Johnson Racing #41 crew. He also topped the 2017 race with CJB Motorsports, and now eyes a score in the Big Game Motorsports #2.

BACK AT HOME: After three weeks on the west coast, four full-time Outlaws get the pleasure of returning to racing in their home states this weekend.

Wooster, OH’s Sheldon Haudenschild leads the charge to The Buckeye State on Friday and looks to join his father Jac Haudenschild as a 4-Crown Nationals winner. Earlier this May, he scored his first-career win at The Big E in a late-race thriller by overtaking Donny Schatz. The NOS Energy Drink #17 enters this weekend fifth in the championship standings with eight wins this year for Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing.

On Saturday, Pennsylvanian’s Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen, and Brock Zearfoss finally return to The Keystone State. Lernerville’s Commonwealth Clash marks the first of five-straight races in the state with Williams Grove’s National Open (Oct. 1-2) and Port Royal’s Nittany Showdown (Oct. 8-9) set to follow.

KING SUNSHINE: Tyler Courtney will return to Eldora Speedway for the first time since becoming King Tyler XXXVIII with his $175,000 upset at the Kings Royal in July. In his first full year as a winged sprint car driver, Courtney and Fishers, IN based Clauson-Marshall Racing have taken the scene by storm. On top of his crowning moment at the Kings Royal, the 27-year-old has dominated the All Star Circuit of Champions with arguably the most impressive rookie season in Series history. He’s on the verge of clinching that championship thanks to eight wins and 25 top-fives through 46 starts in the NOS Energy Drink TURBO #7BC.

It’s not just a Kings Royal crown that makes Courtney a threat on Friday night, but his entire Eldora resume is off the charts. The Indianapolis, IN native has made a living off the Rossburg, OH oval, winning a total of 10 national level events in four different disciplines over the last four years. To his credit, he’s got five USAC Non-Wing Sprint Car scores, two USAC Midget victories, two USAC Silver Crown triumphs, and that one, huge World of Outlaws win.

This Week at a Glance – When and Where

Friday, September 24 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH

Saturday, September 25 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, PA

Around the Turn: The final Crown Jewel of the season is coming up after this weekend for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. On October 1-2, The Greatest Show on Dirt will return to PA’s Williams Grove Speedway for the 59th National Open with a $75,000 payday on the line.

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (14 Drivers):

16 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #49

9 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

9 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

8 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing #17

5 wins – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

4 wins – Aaron Reutzel, Roth Motorsports #83

3 wins – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

3 wins – Kyle Larson, Silva Motorsports #57

2 wins – James McFadden, Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9

2 wins – Kerry Madsen, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #14

2 wins – Brent Marks, Brent Marks Racing #19

1 win – Dave Blaney, Dave Blaney #10

1 win – Spencer Bayston, Sam McGhee Motorsports #11

1 win – Tyler Courtney, Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC

FEATURE LAPS LED (29 Drivers):

323 laps – Brad Sweet

293 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

282 laps – Carson Macedo

229 laps – David Gravel

222 laps – Logan Schuchart

201 laps – Donny Schatz

188 laps – Aaron Reutzel

72 laps – Kyle Larson

66 laps – James McFadden

63 laps – Kerry Madsen

57 laps – Tyler Courtney

33 laps – Spencer Bayston

29 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

27 laps – Brent Marks, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

16 laps – Tanner Carrick

13 laps – Wayne Johnson, Colby Copeland

11 laps – Sye Lynch

10 laps – Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss, Parker Price-Miller

9 laps – Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl

3 laps – Ian Madsen

1 lap – Kraig Kinser, Brandon Spithaler, Dave Blaney, Brian Brown

SLICK WOODY’S QUICKTIME AWARDS (22 Drivers):

14 QuickTimes – David Gravel

7 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart

5 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet

4 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo, Kerry Madsen

3 QuickTimes – Aaron Reutzel

2 QuickTimes – James McFadden, Donny Schatz, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason, Giovanni Scelzi, Parker Price-Miller, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 QuickTime – Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Brian Brown, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Sye Lynch

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (41 Drivers)

28 Heat Wins – David Gravel

27 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

19 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

17 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

16 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Aaron Reutzel

14 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

11 Heat Wins – James McFadden

7 Heat Wins – Brian Brown

5 Heat Wins – Kraig Kinser, Kerry Madsen

4 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides, Giovanni Scelzi, Tyler Courtney

3 Heat Wins – Kasey Kahne, Wayne Johnson, Ian Madsen, Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen, Kyle Larson, DJ Netto, Parker Price-Miller

1 Heat Win – Danny Dietrich, Hunter Schuerenberg, Lance Dewease, Brandon Spithaler, Tim Kaeding, Jack Dover, Scotty Thiel, Paul McMahan, Daryn Pittman, Justin Peck, Jac Haudenschild, Sye Lynch, Chad Trout, TJ Stutts, Brent Marks, Ryan Robinson, Blake Carrick

PODIUM FINISHES (28 Drivers):

33 Podiums – Brad Sweet

23 Podiums – Carson Macedo

21 Podiums –David Gravel

20 Podiums – David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild

15 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

11 Podiums – James McFadden

10 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel

6 Podiums – Kerry Madsen, Brent Marks

5 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

3 Podiums – Brian Brown, Lance Dewease, Kyle Larson

2 Podiums – Kraig Kinser, Cory Eliason, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Courtney

1 Podium – Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, Brian Brown, Anthony Macri, Dave Blaney, Spencer Bayston, Daryn Pittman, Paulie Colagiovanni, Austin McCarl, Colby Copeland, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2021 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, Feb. 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Sun, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

3. Fri, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1)

4. Sat, March 6 / East Bay Raceway Park / Tampa, FL / Aaron Reutzel (1)

5. Fri, March 12 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

6. Sat, March 13 / The Rev / Monroe, LA / David Gravel (1)

7. Fri, March 19 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

8. Sat, March 20 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brad Sweet (2)

9. Sat, March 27 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

10. Fri, April 2 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (4)

11. Sat, April 3 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (5)

12. Fri, April 9 / Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN / James McFadden (1)

13. Sat, April 10 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (2)

14. Fri, April 22 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / David Gravel (2)

15. Sun, April 24 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / David Gravel (3)

16. Thur, April 29 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Brad Sweet (6)

17. Fri, April 30 / I-70 Motorsports Park / Odessa, MO / Brad Sweet (7)

18. Sat, May 1 / I-70 Motorsports Park / Odessa, MO / Brad Sweet (8)

19. Sat, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (1)

20. Sat, May 8 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Wed, May 12 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Brad Sweet (9)

22. Fri, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Carson Macedo (3)

23. Sat, May 15 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Aaron Reutzel (2)

24. Tues, May 18 / Bridgeport Speedway / Swedesboro, NJ / Logan Schuchart (2)

25. Fri, May 21 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / David Gravel (4)

26. Sat, May 22 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Dave Blaney (1)

27. Mon, May 31 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Kyle Larson (1)

28. Sat, June 5 / Granite City Speedway /Sauk Rapids, MN / David Gravel (5)

29. Fri, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Carson Macedo (4)

30. Sat, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Carson Macedo (5)

31. Thur, June 17 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Brad Sweet (10)

32. Fri, June 18 / Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway / Dubuque, IA / Donny Schatz (1)

33. Sat, June 19 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

34. Mon, June 21 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (6)

35. Tues, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Aaron Reutzel (3)

36. Thur, June 24 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Kerry Madsen (1)

37. Fri, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Kerry Madsen (2)

38. Sat, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

39. Fri, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (11)

40. Sat, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (12)

41. Sat, July 10 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Brad Sweet (13)

42. Tues, July 13 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Spencer Bayston (1)

43. Wed, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (6)

44. Sat, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Tyler Courtney (1)

45. Sat, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

46. Sun, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (7)

47. Tues, July 20 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Brad Sweet (14)

48. Fri, July 23 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

49. Sat, July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (2)

50. Fri, July 30 / Ransomville Speedway / Ransomville, NY / Aaron Reutzel (4)

51. Sat, July 31 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (7)

52. Fri, August 6 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

53. Sat, August 7 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

54. Wed, August 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (NP)

55. Thur, August 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (NP)

56. Fri, August 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Rico Abreu (NP)

57. Sat, August 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

58. Sat, August 21 / Red River Valley Speedway / Fargo, ND / Donny Schatz (2)

59. Sun, August 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (8)

60. Wed, August 25 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Brad Sweet (15)

61. Fri, August 27 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / Donny Schatz (3)

62. Sun, August 29 / Black Hills Speedway / Rapid City, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

63. Fri, September 3 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / James McFadden (2)

64. Sat, September 4 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / Brad Sweet (16)

65. Sun, September 5 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / Carson Macedo (8)

66. Mon, September 6 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, WA / Logan Schuchart (4)

67. Fri, September 10 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / David Gravel (9)

68. Sat, September 11 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / Logan Schuchart (5)

69. Sat, September 18 / Keller Auto Speedway / Hanford, CA / Carson Macedo (9)