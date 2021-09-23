USCS Outlaw Thunder sprint cars invade Volunteer Speedway this Friday and Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – September 22, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee on this coming Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th. The two-night contest features event numbers 41 and 42 of completed evemts for the 2021 and 25th Anniversary season for the Atlanta, Georgia based racing series.

This weekend’s events are titled as the USCS “Clash at the Gap” North vs. South Shootout. The event is headlined by the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars, but also features racing in all of the Volunteer Speedway Late Model and Stock Car Racing divisions over the two nights. Also joining the weekend racing card are the popular Brucebilt Performance Ironman Modified Series event on Saturday night.

It is the first time that the Georgia based USCS has returned to the track since the 2008 season. Prior to that the USCS sprint cars made their inaugural trek to the East Tennessee speed-plant in the year 2000. On both occasions the USCS drivers broke a previous track record set by one of the World of Outlaws sprint car series. On the 2000 visit three drivers from the United Sprint Car Series eclipsed the track record previously held by the now defunct second-tier World of Outlaws Gumout Series drivers. When the USCS returned on June 19, 2008, 13-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray broke the premier World of Outlaws 410 sprint car track record. track record

Drivers from at least eight states are expected for this weekend’s USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event including some of the Nation’s best winged sprint car drivers. The event awards USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National points and points and USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series for the USCS drivers and serves as Round #41 and #42 of the 25th anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour schedule.

Friday night’s USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters main-event will pay $2000 plus bonuses and contingency awards to the victor of the 25-lap night one preliminary main-event. The Saturday night USCS “North vs. South” Championship finale will pay $3000 to win the 30-lap A-Main to a driver who can park his mount in the www.RockAuto.com USCS victory Lane.

In addition to the USCS Sprint Cars the action-packed “Clash at the Gap” weekend racing card includes racing on Friday night in the Sportsman Late Model, Classic Race Car and the Front Wheel Drive divisions. On Saturday night in addition to the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars, the Crate Late Models, the Brucebilt Performance Ironman Modified Series, Street Stocks and the Front Wheel Drive divisions all compete for another action-packed evening of high-speed Family entertainment.

Admission pricing for Friday and Saturday’s event is as follows: Adult grandstand $20. Adult pit area admission is $35.

Volunteer Speedway is located just off I-81 at Exit 23 at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Bulls Gap, Tennessee 37711 . For more info and for directions to Talladega Short Track please visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com or call 423-235-5020.

For rules, schedules and additional info on the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.