Clouser Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (September 25, 2021) — Mario Clouser won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. A.J. Hopkins, Ben Knight, Harley Burns, and Mitchell Davis rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16B-Harley Burns[1]

2. 24P-AJ Hopkins[4]

3. 99-Alec Sipes[3]

4. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion[5]

6. 87A-Tony Helton[6]

7. 7V-Eddie Vancil[8]

8. 81-Alan Brown[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[3]

2. 77-Braydon Cromwell[4]

3. 16K-Ben Knight[7]

4. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[5]

5. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick[2]

6. 37-David Gross[8]

7. 100-Justin Meneely[6]

8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[4]

2. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[2]

3. 7P-Carson Garrett[7]

4. 1C-Kent Christian[1]

5. 17S-Shey Owens[3]

6. 11-Brandon Smith[5]

7. 26-Cody Williams[6]

8. 51-Steve Hair[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]

2. 75-Andy Bradley[3]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[4]

4. 4H-Mitchell Davis[1]

5. 90-Patrick Budde[5]

6. 55H-Josh Hodge[6]

7. 27T-Steve Thomas[7]

DNS: 7-Eddie Lake

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 0G-Kyle Shipley[4]

2. 77S-Travis Berryhill[3]

3. 26P-Pat Giddens[1]

4. 24M-Nate McMillin[2]

5. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter[5]

6. 44-Tom Davies[7]

7. 17D-Dylan Moan[6]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]

2. 24M-Nate McMillin[3]

3. 1C-Kent Christian[2]

4. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick[4]

5. 27T-Steve Thomas[10]

6. 87A-Tony Helton[6]

7. 51-Steve Hair[12]

8. 11-Brandon Smith[7]

9. 90-Patrick Budde[5]

10. 81-Alan Brown[11]

11. 44-Tom Davies[8]

12. 100-Justin Meneely[9]

B-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 4H-Mitchell Davis[2]

2. 73-Blake Vermillion[3]

3. 26-Cody Williams[9]

4. 17S-Shey Owens[4]

5. 17D-Dylan Moan[10]

6. 55H-Josh Hodge[7]

7. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter[5]

8. 37-David Gross[6]

9. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[1]

10. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[11]

11. 7V-Eddie Vancil[8]

DNS: 7-Eddie Lake

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[3]

2. 24P-AJ Hopkins[6]

3. 16K-Ben Knight[12]

4. 16B-Harley Burns[1]

5. 4H-Mitchell Davis[17]

6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[5]

7. 77-Braydon Cromwell[7]

8. 24M-Nate McMillin[18]

9. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]

10. 99-Alec Sipes[11]

11. 22-Brandon Spencer[16]

12. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[8]

13. 75-Andy Bradley[9]

14. 53-Brayden Fox[14]

15. 73-Blake Vermillion[19]

16. 26P-Pat Giddens[15]

17. 1C-Kent Christian[20]

18. 26-Cody Williams[21]

19. 77S-Travis Berryhill[10]

20. 7P-Carson Garrett[13]

21. 5-Jesse Vermillion[4]

Special 1 (20 Laps)

1. 17S-Shey Owens[2]

2. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick[1]

3. 51-Steve Hair[7]

4. 27T-Steve Thomas[3]

5. 87A-Tony Helton[5]

6. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter[8]

7. 17D-Dylan Moan[4]

8. 83-Carl Rhuebottom[12]

9. 100-Justin Meneely[17]

10. 37-David Gross[10]

11. 81-Alan Brown[13]

12. 55H-Josh Hodge[6]

13. 90-Patrick Budde[11]

14. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[14]

15. 11-Brandon Smith[9]

16. 44-Tom Davies[15]

DNS: 7-Eddie Lake

DNS: 7V-Eddie Vancil