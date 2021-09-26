Landon Britt scores win in USCS “Clash at the Gap” finale at Volunteer Speedway

By Pete Walton

Bulls Gap, TN – September 25, 2021 – Atoka, Tennessee’s Landon Britt “parked it” in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane on Saturday night after winning the 30-lap USCS “Clash at the Gap” finale on the high banks of historic Volunteer Speedway.

Britt and the previous night’s winner, 5-time NRA Invaders series Champion, Jared Horstman from Elida, Ohio took the Gap fans on a trip to “Slide Job City” with 30 laps of hurling, daring moves and sliders across the slick and wide surface of the East Tennessee speed-plant at each other.

Britt led every lap of the wild winged 30-lap war. But, on lap 15, Horstman made a pass for the lead only to have it negated when the caution flag waved for 2020 USCS Southern Thunder regional series Rookie of the Eric Gunderson’s flat tire.

When racing went green again, Britt was back on the point with Horstman, Charlotte, North Carolina hot-shoe, Eric Riggins, Jr., USCS National points leader, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio and two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen comprising the top five.

Over the final 15 caution-free laps, Britt continued his mission toward victory lane while Horstman threw everything at him but the proverbial kitchen sink.

In the mean time, Riggins reeled Horstman in and pulled even with him with two to go down the back straightaway, but, couldn’t make the pass. Also 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee raced around his team-mate, Morgan Turpen into the top five.

When Britt crossed the finish line, Jared Horstman followed in the runner-up spot, Riggins was a close third followed by Hall of Famer Danny Smith in fourth and Gray rounded out the top five.

Turpen led the next group in sixth followed by Luke Griffin from Sandusky, Ohio in seventh, Eric Gunderson followed in eighth place. The 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi was ninth and Wade Buttery from Nashville, Tennessee rounded out the top ten.

Eric Riggins, Jr. won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Landon Britt won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. Britt then worked his way toward his sweep by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash to garner the K&N Filters Pole Position for the main event.

Terry Gray garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for advancing the most positions in the main event (5).

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results for 9/25/2021 at Volunteer Speedway – Bulls Gap, TN

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 13 Entries

USCS “Clash at the Gap” Round #2 30- Laps

1. 10L-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 3. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[3]; 4. 4-Danny Smith[4]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[8]; 6. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[10]; 8. 7E-Eric Gunderson[5]; 9. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]; 10. 100-Wade Buttrey[12]; 11. 67-Jason McCoy[9]; 12. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[11]; 13. 10K-Dewayne White[13]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. 10L-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 3. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[5]; 4. 4-Danny Smith[2]; 5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[4]; 6. (DNS) 10K-Dewayne White

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[5]; 2. 7E-Eric Gunderson[2]; 3. 10K-Dewayne White[3]; 4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 6. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]; 7. 100-Wade Buttrey[1]

BMRS Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 10L-Landon Britt[2]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[6]; 3. 4-Danny Smith[5]; 4. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]; 5. 67-Jason McCoy[1]; 6. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[4]

Photo Caption #10:

Landon Britt won his career second USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour in the “Clash at the Gap finale 30-lap main event at Volunteer Speedway on Saturday night.