Windom Ends Courtney’s USAC Midget Winning Streak at Eldora with 4-Crown Victory

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 25, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 39th 4-Crown Nationals Presented by NKT.TV

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Cannon McIntosh (#08 Dave Mac), 2. Daison Pursley (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Buddy Kofoid (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson-Marshall), 5. Bryant Wiedeman (#01 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 6. Chance Crum (#26 Rudeen), 7. Austin Barnhill (#17B Dave Mac). 2:22.94

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey (#25 Malloy), 2. Emerson Axsom (#15 Petry), 3. Justin Grant (#2J RMS), 4. Spencer Bayston (#84 CBI), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5 Petry), 6. Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS), 7. Kaylee Bryson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian). 2:23.95

INDY METAL FINISHING / INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson (#19T Reinbold-Underwood), 2. Chase Randall (#19A Reinbold-Underwood), 3. Chris Windom (#89 CBI), 4. Brenham Crouch (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), 6. Greg Mitchell (#001 Mitchell). 2:25.45

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (4), 2. Logan Seavey (5), 3. Spencer Bayston (2), 4. Buddy Kofoid (3), 5. Tyler Courtney (6), 6. Daison Pursley (8), 7. Cannon McIntosh (7), 8. Justin Grant (12), 9. Tanner Thorson (1), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (20), 11. Emerson Axsom (9), 12. Chase Randall (10), 13. Thomas Meseraull (15), 14. Bryant Wiedeman (11), 15. Hayden Reinbold (16), 16. Brenham Crouch (13), 17. Chance Crum (14), 18. Kaylee Bryson (17), 19. Austin Barnhill (19), 20. Greg Mitchell (18). 7:47.17

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Chris Windom.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-1931, 2-Buddy Kofoid-1929, 3-Emerson Axsom-1801, 4-Daison Pursley-1767, 5-Tanner Thorson-1760, 6-Justin Grant-1726, 7-Logan Seavey-1665, 8-Thomas Meseraull-1549, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1523, 10-Cannon McIntosh-1375.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-157, 2-Tanner Thorson-154, 3-Brady Bacon-150, 4-Justin Grant-140, 5-Robert Ballou-131, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-130, 7-Thomas Meseraull-122, 8-Logan Seavey-121, 9-Buddy Kofoid-91, 10-Kyle Cummins-84.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: October 9, 2021 – Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, Illinois – 1/8-Mile Dirt Oval – Jason Leffler Memorial

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Spencer Bayston

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Cannon McIntosh

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Logan Seavey

Indy Metal Finishing / Indy Race Parts Third Heat Winner: Tanner Thorson

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Hayden Reinbold

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Thomas Meseraull

ProSource Hard Work: Brenham Crouch