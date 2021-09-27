CJB To Rejoin ‘Greatest Show on Dirt,’ in 2022

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – September 27, 2021 – After an eventful 2021, CJB Motorsports is already setting their sights on 2022.

The team is proud to announce that Indiana native Spencer Bayston will take the wheel of the #5 machine for the new year with Signing Day Sports and J.R.C. Transportation joining the effort as partners. The team will also return to full time status with the World of Outlaws, NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for the new year.

“We felt like this was the right move to get our program back to where it needs to be,” explained crew chief Barry Jackson. “Racing night in and night out with the Outlaws requires the highest level of focus and attention to detail. It’s not small undertaking. In talking with our team and partners, we felt like this was what was needed to restore our team to a winning, championship caliber organization. We believe that Spencer Bayston is one of the best up and coming drivers in the sport. He doesn’t have as much winged sprint car experience as some but he has won All Star and Outlaw races. We’re excited to see how he can grow and learn while being on the tour. In many ways, we feel like he is a driver on the cusp of great things…. much like David Gravel was when he came to race for us.”

Bayston, a 23 year old hot shoe from Lebanon, Ind., brings a diverse background to the CJB team having competed in USAC, POWRi, the All Stars and more.

“Really thrilled to join Chad, Barry and the entire team at CJB,” Bayston said. “Being on the Outlaw tour is a dream that pretty much every dirt racer has. These are some of the best race car drivers in the world. To be able to compete nightly with them is a huge learning experience and a chance to help the CJB team return to championship form. Also thrilled to be working with Barry Jackson. His resume speaks for itself in this sport. Happy to have Signing Day Sports and J.R.C. Transportation with me in this endeavor as well.”

The RE Pierson Constructions, Nyce, Crete and Landis Block and Concrete, Ecynbro Trucking, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Marchant Cattle Co. and High Performance Lubricants #5 will be in action with Bayston this coming weekend at Williams Grove Speedway near Mechanicsburg, Pa. for the annual National Open. Bayston will also take the driving duties over at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway in mid-October.

Veteran driver Paul McMahan will return for the All Star Circuit of Champions finale at Fremont (Ohio) Speedway on October 8th and 9th.

“We certainly feel great about this combination for 2022,” team owner Chad Clemens said. “We were thrown a number of curve balls in 2021 and that hurt our performance a bit. Getting back on a set schedule and having that focus is something we all agree is needed to get us back to where we were…… which was consistently winning races and contending for championships. I want to thank Paul McMahan for stepping up the way he did this year and am very glad we can have him race one more time for us this year. I also want to thank Ian Madsen for his help over the last month. 2022 will be an exciting year and we’re lucky that we will get a head start on it.”

A full slate of partners will be announced at a later date.

McMahan 2021 Stats:

Starts: 49

Wins: 1

Quick Times: 1

Top-5’s: 8

Top-10’s: 28

Heat Race Wins: 8

Dash Wins: 2

Laps Led: 1

Bayston 2021 Stats:

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 0

Top-5’s: 0

Top-10’s: 0

Heat Race Wins: 0

Dash Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

Kofoid 2021 Stats:

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 0

Top-5’s: 1

Top-10’s: 3

Heat Race Wins: 2

Dash Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

Wise 2021 Stats:

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 0

Top-5’s: 0

Top-10’s: 0

Heat Race Wins: 0

Dash Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

Madsen 2021 Stats:

Starts: 14

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 2

Top-5’s: 0

Top-10’s: 1

Heat Race Wins: 1

Dash Wins: 1

Laps Led: 9

