Huset’s Speedway Enjoys Spectacular Season During Return to Weekly Racing

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 27, 2021) – Huset’s Speedway roared back to life with several star-studded events toward the end of 2020.

This year marked the return to weekly action and the high-banked oval didn’t disappoint. All 24 scheduled nights were completed, including special events for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association, the Tri-State Late Models, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Midwest Power Series.

Three drivers emerged victorious in the chase for a track championship.

Justin Henderson captured the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig title with Carson McCarl placing second and Matt Juhl third.

Cory Yeigh garnered the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship as Zach Olivier ended in the runner-up position and Matt Steuerwald rounded out the podium.

Dusty Ballenger recorded the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series track title along with the series title between points races at Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex. Brandon Bosma and Lee Goos Jr. finished second and third, respectively, in the standings at Huset’s Speedway.

Yeigh won the most features of any driver in any division this season with six triumphs.

Henderson and Austin McCarl were tied atop the 410 sprint car win’s list with five victories a piece.

Bosma, Goos Jr. and John Lambertz shared the top spot with two trips to Victory Lane during Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series competition this year. That division featured the most winners with 11 different drivers garnering at least one triumph.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 5 (May 16, May 23, July 11, July 18 and Sept. 25); Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1); Jack Dover – 1 (Aug. 29); David Gravel – 1 (June 6); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31); and Ryan Timms – 1 (Sept. 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 6 (May 9, June 6, June 13, June 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 25); Zach Olivier – 4 (May 23, May 30, Aug. 22 and Sept. 24); Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1); Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16); Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 2 (Aug. 1 and Sept. 26); Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 2 (May 16 and Aug. 29); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18); Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25); Nick Barger – 1 (Sept. 25); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9); Mike Moore – 1 (May 30); Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13); Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

