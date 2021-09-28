Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals Set for 28th Rendition This Weekend

By Troy Hennig

(9-28-21) Chico, CA…For the 28th time the winged 360 sprint cars will close out the season at Silver Dollar Speedway with the Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard. This race started in 1992 as a two-day event. The popularity of the race grew so quickly that by 1994 the event expanded to a three-day show. In 2010, the Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals was reduced back to a two-day show. Racing takes place this Friday and Saturday night, October 1st & 2nd.

In 2014, Stephen Allard’s name was added to the title of the event. Allard, a Chico native and a two-time track champion, had told his family and friends that this race was always his favorite racing weekend. His name was added to the event after his sudden passing on Christmas Eve 2012. The entire racing community continues to miss Stephen Allard and this race is a helpful reminder of his lasting impact on our sport.

Over the course of it’s existence, no driver has won more Saturday night features than San Jose driver Tim Kaeding. The two-time Chico driving champ has won five times including the 2019 win. As with most racing, the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kaeding is scheduled to defend his title on Saturday night. The most recent Saturday night winners of this event include Kyle Hirst (2018), Shane Golobic (2017), Andy Forsberg (2015&2016), Sean Becker (2014).

In 2019, a staggering 55-winged 360 sprint cars attended the Saturday night show. This year, car counts have swelled at most Chico events and another large field of cars are expected.

The winged 360 sprint cars are vying for over $30,000 of pure money spread out over the two-races. On Friday night, the winner of the feature event will receive $3,000. On Saturday, the winner will get $5,000. If you make the feature on Saturday, those drivers are guaranteed $400 to start. Each night is a separate show featuring qualifying, heat races and main events.

Joining the winged 360 sprint cars are the Hobby Stocks. All Hobby Stocks planning on racing these two nights must comply with Silver Dollar Speedway or Marysville Raceway rules. This year the Hobby Stocks have ruled the overall car counts at most Marysville races. The amount of excitement and pure entertainment they bring to the fans is second to none.

Pit gate opens at 2 PM each day. Front grandstand opens at 5 PM both days. Fans can avoid waiting for the front gate to open and purchase their tickets on line at www.silverdollarspeedway.com. Pricing for the event is also available at our website. Tickets are available to buy on the night of each race starting with the 5 PM opening of the front gate.