Williams Grove National Open Special Awards Announced

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Special awards for the 59th Champion Racing Oil National Open races at Williams Grove Speedway on October 1 and 2 have been announced including a $1,000 bonus for the highest finishing “PA Posse” driver in Saturday’s 40-lap affair.

Special Hard Charger Awards have been posted for both nights courtesy of RV 4 Wheel Drive & Performance Automotive Inc. of Mechanicsburg.

Friday’s preliminary night Hard Charger will receive $259 while Saturday’s Hard Charger will get $559.

And on Saturday night, the family of Jim Draskovic of West Middlesex has posted a $1,000 bonus for the highest finishing “PA Posse” driver in the 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open in Draskovic’s memory.

Draskovic, who passed way at age 76 last December, was a long time supporter of sprint car racing, Williams Grove Speedway and competition in the region at large.

The Western Pa fan was first drawn to Williams Grove Speedway in the 1960’s when he tagged along with Lou Blaney and his brothers to compete at the oval.

Lou Blaney of Hartford, Ohio, won the fourth annual National Open in 1966.

Racing action both nights of the Champion Racing Oil National Open gets underway at 7:30 pm.

Saturday’s 40-lap, 59th annual event will pay $75,000 to the winner of the World of Outlaws sanctioned event.

The Friday night winner will receive $10,000.

Adult general admission for October 1 is set at $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Adult admission for October 2 is $40 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.