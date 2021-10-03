PPM Wins FAST Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (October 2, 2021) — Parker Price-Miller won the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Atomic Speedway. Cole Duncan, Travis Philo, Lee Jacobs, and Hunter Schuerenberg rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 11-Parker Price-Miller
2. 22-Cole Duncan
3. 5T-Travis Philo
4. 81-Lee Jacobs
5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
6. 22-Ryan Broughton
7. 3c-Cale Conley
8. 83x-Nate Reeser
9. 5J-Jake Hesson
10. 70-Henry Malcuit
11. 98-Clinton Boyles
12. 55M-McKenna Haase
13. 78-Todd Kane
14. 08-Brandon Conkel
15. 25R-Jordan Ryan
16. 14R-Sean Rayhall
17. 23-Jordan Harble
18. 16C-Max Stambaugh
19. 15-Mitch Harble
20. 101-Cale Thomas
21. 59-Bryan Knuckles
22. 92-Duane Zablocki