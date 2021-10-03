PPM Wins FAST Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (October 2, 2021) — Parker Price-Miller won the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Atomic Speedway. Cole Duncan, Travis Philo, Lee Jacobs, and Hunter Schuerenberg rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 11-Parker Price-Miller

2. 22-Cole Duncan

3. 5T-Travis Philo

4. 81-Lee Jacobs

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

6. 22-Ryan Broughton

7. 3c-Cale Conley

8. 83x-Nate Reeser

9. 5J-Jake Hesson

10. 70-Henry Malcuit

11. 98-Clinton Boyles

12. 55M-McKenna Haase

13. 78-Todd Kane

14. 08-Brandon Conkel

15. 25R-Jordan Ryan

16. 14R-Sean Rayhall

17. 23-Jordan Harble

18. 16C-Max Stambaugh

19. 15-Mitch Harble

20. 101-Cale Thomas

21. 59-Bryan Knuckles

22. 92-Duane Zablocki