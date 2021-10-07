Dover Captures I-80 Speedway Track Championship After Stout Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

GREENWOOD, Neb. (Oct. 6, 2021) – Jack Dover secured the I-80 Speedway track championship last weekend when he posted a pair of runner-up results.

“I was pretty happy with our weekend,” he said. “Obviously I feel like I-80 is a dominant track where I do well. To run second both nights is a bit frustrating, but a lot of people would love to run second so it’s not a bad weekend. We got the points championship and two podiums so I’m pleased.”

Dover was consistent throughout the doubleheader. He hustled from fourth to win a heat race on Friday before finishing where he started – second – in the main event.

“In the heat race we got a really good start and was in first going into turn one,” he said. “That put us on the front row for the feature. We rode around in second the first five laps and then Ryan Timms got around me. I rode around third for most of the rest of the race. There wasn’t a lot of passing. We had a restart with three laps to go. I pulled my wing back and ran through the bottom and was able to get to second. At one point I was side by side with Timms in turns three and four, but he had the momentum built up and pulled away.”

A heat race win kicked off the action on Saturday. Dover capped the night by maneuvering from fourth to second in the A Main.

“We fell back to around ninth,” he said. “I thought we were in trouble for a little bit. As the race went on our car got better and maybe others got worse. About halfway we started moving up slowly and then with about seven laps to go there was a restart. The top five cars were putting on a hell of a race the rest of the feature. I wish I was fan to see it. We were all changing positions every corner. It got pretty intense there.”

Dover’s three wins, seven top fives and eight top 10s led each category at the track en route to guiding him to the championship.

“It means a lot,” he said. “The track has been around forever and is close to home. Any time you can win a championship it says you’ve been consistent.”

Dover plans on competing this Friday and Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan., during the Steve King Memorial. He last raced at the track in July 2016 when he recorded a victory during the opening night of the Steve King Memorial.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 1 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 2 (2).

Oct. 2 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 2 (4).

SEASON STATS –

53 races, 5 wins, 28 top fives, 35 top 10s, 40 top 15s, 42 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan., for the Steve King Memorial

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Speedway Engines

Speedway Engines builds and repairs racing engines for a variety of racing divisions. For more information, visit https://www.speedwaymotors.com/ .

“Speedway builds reliable engines with great horsepower,” Dover said. “I’ve had a long friendship with Zach Woods, who is a head guy of the engine shop. Zach and the team have helped my racing program reach new heights. They do modified motors, late model motors, really any type of motors so they don’t just specialize in sprint car stuff.”

Dover would also like to thank Carpet Land, Liquid Trucking, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Langfeldt Overhead Door, Speedway Graphics, SSS Motorsports, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.