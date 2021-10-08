Three drivers, two races, one championship

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series heads to the dirt bull ring at US 24 Speedway Saturday Night for the penultimate race of the 2021 racing season Three drivers are knotted at the top of the Kenyon Midget Series Day Transportation Driving Championship, Ayrton Houk, Jack Macenko and the 2020 Champion Colin Grissom. The series returns to Anderson Speedway on Saturday October 16 to decide the top driver in 2021.

Houk holds a 54-point lead over Macenko with his margin to Grissom holding at 106 markers. Historically Kenyon Midget racing at US 24 Speedway is a close-in knife fight. Of the three drivers Grissom is the only one to have visited Victory Lane at the Logansport track with two victories with his last win there coming on September 17, 2020. Macenko picked up his only dirt victory August 20 at Circle City Raceway. Point leader Houk has yet to score on dirt.

In addition to looking for is first win on dirt, Houk will be racing to score as many points as possible to defend his lead over Macenko and Grissom. In the USSA point system there is a 45-point difference between 1st and 10th in the feature and a 20-point difference between 1st and 5th in the qualifying races. A driver earns 5 points for leading a lap and 5 points for leading the most laps. If the driver goes wire to wire, he can grab a ten-point advantage on his competitors.

Saturday’s event is more than a three-car race. Five previous winners at US 24 are entered in the event. Nathan Foster leads the group with 3 wins, followed by Clayton Gaines and Grissom with two victories and Ryan Huggler and Trey Osborne each scoring once.

Practice is scheduled at 5:00 PM with racing for all classes at US 24 Speedway on US highway 24 just east of Logansport, IN set to go following practice.