Bayston Wins “Nittany Showdown” at Port Royal

From Brian Walker

PORT ROYAL, PA (October 9, 2021) – Spencer Bayston and CJB Motorsports fired one big warning shot on Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway.

The newly-minted partnership was dominant in only their fourth start together, sending a statement as they prepare to go full-time with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2022.

For the 23-year-old Lebanon, IN native it was a win that solidified his decision to join CJB, and in a way, was almost bigger than his first-career win which came earlier this summer at Attica Raceway Park.

Silencing the doubters with a monster 4.750-second lead at the checkered flag, Bayston beat superstars David Gravel and Donny Schatz to the line for a $15,000 payday in the Nittany Showdown at The Speed Palace.

Five more races remain in 2021, but this team is chomping at the bit for next year to arrive as Bayston chases the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award and Chad Clemens and Barry Jackson look to build CJB back into a nightly threat against The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“These guys did a flawless job all night,” Bayston said on his new crew.”We’re hungry for next year. They’ve been working hard and actually changing a lot of stuff to get ready. We’re re-molding this team back into the successful shape it deserves to be in. Hopefully tonight is the start of something new. Happy for Barry, Chad, our new partners at Signing Day Sports and JRC Transportation. Looking forward to the rest of this year, and especially next year.”

For Carlisle, PA-based CJB Motorsports, it’s their first World of Outlaws win in more than two years since Shane Stewart parked the #5 in victory lane at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. They were not to be denied on Saturday night, earning Slick Woody’s QuickTime in Flight A, winning their Team Drydene Heat Race, scoring the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash, and dominating all 30 laps of the NOS Energy Drink Feature.

It was another big night for David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports, who drove from eighth to second in the Nittany Showdown finale. More importantly, they cut another 20 points off Sweet’s championship advantage and now sit only 92 points behind with five races remaining.

“I can’t win a damn race here, but man I love this place,” Gravel mentioned on his Port Royal podiums. “I think a 40-lapper would’ve been more interesting, I just never had a chance at Spencer. This was the best we’ve been all weekend, though. Cody [Jacobs] kept working on it and delivered in the Feature.”

10-time Series champion Donny Schatz earned KSE Hard Charger honors with a 12th-to-third run in the Ford Performance, Carquest #15. It was another big points night as the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 now only sits four points behind Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing for the third spot in the championship standings.

“Pretty solid finish,” said Schatz. “We made some improvements and learned a lot in the Feature. We changed engines after the Heat Race and that was a good call. This team keeps digging and we’re getting better.”

Friday’s winner Kerry Madsen finished fourth in the Nittany Showdown finale aboard his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #14. Pennsylvanian Jacob Allen earned his third top-five finish of the season with a fifth-place bid for the Shark Racing, Drydene Performance Products #1A.

Rounding out the top-10 on Saturday night was Fayetteville’s Lance Dewease in sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart in seventh, Myerstown’s Brent Marks in eighth, Harrisonville’s Logan Wagner in ninth, and Wooster, OH’s Sheldon Haudenschild in tenth.

Nittany Showdown

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-A

1. 5-Spencer Bayston, 15.37

2. 14-Kerry Madsen, 15.375

3. 1-Logan Wagner, 15.382

4. 1A-Jacob Allen, 15.502

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 15.567

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 15.599

7. O-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.6

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.609

9. 69K-Lance Dewease, 15.613

10. 9-James McFadden, 15.622

11. 41-Carson Macedo, 15.659

12. 2DC-Dylan Cisney, 15.679

13. 23-Pat Cannon, 15.723

14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 15.767

15. 20-Ryan Taylor, 15.836

16. 19S-Curt Stroup, 15.84

17. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer, 15.843

18. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 15.886

19. 12W-Troy Fraker, 16.669

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-B

1. 2-David Gravel, 15.324

2. 19-Brent Marks, 15.414

3. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 15.494

4. 49-Brad Sweet, 15.503

5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 15.506

6. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.513

7. 29-Zach Newlin, 15.626

8. 71-Justin Henderson, 15.627

9. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 15.643

10. 67-Justin Whittall, 15.661

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 15.709

12. 83-Kasey Kahne, 15.767

13. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.77

14. 11-TJ Stutts, 15.783

15. 35-Zach Hampton, 15.841

16. 55-Mike Wagner, 15.848

17. 27-Devon Borden, 15.948

18. 7S-Jason Sides, 15.996

19. 11A-Austin Bishop, 16.371

DRYDENE Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 5-Spencer Bayston [1]

2. 1-Logan Wagner [2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3]

4. 69K-Lance Dewease [5]

5. 41-Carson Macedo [6]

6. O-Lynton Jeffrey [4]

7. 23-Pat Cannon [7]

8. 20-Ryan Taylor [8]

9. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [9]

10. 12W-Troy Fraker [10]

DRYDENE Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 14-Kerry Madsen [1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [4]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [3]

5. 9-James McFadden [5]

6. 2DC-Dylan Cisney [6]

7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [7]

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer [9]

9. 19S-Curt Stroup [8]

DRYDENE Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 2-David Gravel [1]

2. 11K-Kraig Kinser [2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri [3]

4. 29-Zach Newlin [4]

5. 2C-Wayne Johnson [5]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich [7]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [6]

8. 27-Devon Borden [9]

9. 35-Zach Hampton [8]

10. 11A-Austin Bishop [10]

DRYDENE Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 19-Brent Marks [1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz [3]

4. 71-Justin Henderson [4]

5. 67-Justin Whittall [5]

6. 83-Kasey Kahne [6]

7. 55-Mike Wagner [8]

8. 11-TJ Stutts [7]

9. 7S-Jason Sides [9]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps):

1. 5-Spencer Bayston [1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]

3. 19-Brent Marks [3]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]

5. 49-Brad Sweet [6]

6. 14-Kerry Madsen [5]

7. 1-Logan Wagner [8]

8. 2-David Gravel [7]

Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. O-Lynton Jeffrey [1][-]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [2][-]

3. 2DC-Dylan Cisney [3][-]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich [4][-]

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [7][$300]

6. 83-Kasey Kahne [6][$250]

7. 23-Pat Cannon [5][$225]

8. 35-Zach Hampton [14][$200]

9. 11-TJ Stutts [12][$200]

10. 27-Devon Borden [10][$200]

11. 51-Freddie Rahmer [11][$200]

12. 11A-Austin Bishop [18][$200]

13. 19S-Curt Stroup [15][$200]

14. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [13][$200]

15. 20-Ryan Taylor [9][$200]

16. 55-Mike Wagner [8][$200]

17. 12W-Troy Fraker [17][$200]

18. 7S-Jason Sides [16][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps):

1. 5-Spencer Bayston [1][$15,000]

2. 2-David Gravel [8][$6,000]

3. 15-Donny Schatz [12][$3,500]

4. 14-Kerry Madsen [6][$2,800]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen [2][$2,500]

6. 69K-Lance Dewease [13][$2,300]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart [9][$2,200]

8. 19-Brent Marks [3][$2,100]

9. 1-Logan Wagner [7][$2,050]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [11][$2,000]

11. 67-Justin Whittall [20][$1,600]

12. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$1,400]

13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [15][$1,200]

14. 9-James McFadden [19][$1,100]

15. 41-Carson Macedo [17][$1,050]

16. 48-Danny Dietrich [24][$1,000]

17. 39M-Anthony Macri [10][$1,000]

18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [27][$]

19. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [22][$1,000]

20. 83-Kasey Kahne [25][$]

21. 71-Justin Henderson [16][$1,000]

22. O-Lynton Jeffrey [21][$1,000]

23. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4][$1,000]

24. 55-Mike Wagner [26][$]

25. 2C-Wayne Johnson [18][$1,000]

26. 2DC-Dylan Cisney [23][$1,000]

27. 29-Zach Newlin [14][$1,000]

Lap Leaders Spencer Bayston 1-30

KSE Hard Charger Award: 15-Donny Schatz[+9]