Macedo Wins Jim Ford Classic; Courtney Secures All Star Championship

From Tyler Altmeyer

FREMONT, Ohio (October 9, 2021) – For the first time in his career, Lemoore, California’s Cole Macedo is a FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, doing so in thrilling fashion during Fremont Speedway’s annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic on Saturday, October 9. Scoring a $10,000 payday in the process, Macedo secured his place in the All Star history books on lap 27, sneaking by race-long leader, Cap Henry, before opening up to a near-two-second advantage. Heavy lapped traffic mixed in with a late race bobble gave Henry one last chance to capitalize, but Macedo held strong, actually splitting a pair of lappers late to keep the Lane Racing No. 4 at bay.

Henry held on to finish second after leading the first 26 laps, followed by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg, and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason.

“This is the most fun I’ve had all year. Just out there hanging it out and whoever runs hard is going to win. That was a lot of fun…I’m worn out,” said Macedo beside his Fremont Auto Parts, Gill Construction, ML Graphics, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, CK Mechanical, Diversified Builders backed No. 18 sprint car. “That last lap, I was holding on with everything I could. It just shows how good this team is. Steven, Mike, Cody, Kasey, Braden…all the guys have been working their asses off this year and it’s paying off. Huge thanks to Ray Brooks…he’s one of the best car owners I’ve ever driven for. It’s been a trying year but all these guys have been pushing and I’ve been getting better and making less mistakes. I feel like that whole feature I didn’t make too many mistakes. If you want to get to the next level you have to minimize those.”

“It was a fun race other than not winning,” Cap Henry said in Fremont Speedway victory lane. “The car was pretty good and I was just kind of trying to pace it…they were just better there the last half. I’m proud of my team. It’s been a long year but we made it. I think we will try the All Star deal again and see what we can do.”

Cole Macedo won the battle in Fremont, Ohio, but “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney won the war, clinching a first-ever FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 title in his first-ever try. The Indianapolis, Indiana-native and pilot of the Clauson Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink Turbo, zMAX Micro-Lubricant, No. 7BC sprint car scored a $65,000 championship payday for his efforts, simultaneously earning the Series’ Rookie of the Year award.

Courtney’s championship campaign consisted of eight victories, as well as 37 top-ten finishes in 48 point-earning events, each being the most of any All Star Circuit of Champions competitor. With the overall championship purse awarded to the team and not the driver, Clauson Marshall Racing’s final margin of victory in the title chase was 218 markers, officially clinching the title before the Jim & Joanne Ford Classic even commenced.

Buch Motorsports with primary wheelman Justin Peck finished second in the 2021 All Star standings, followed by Sam McGhee Motorsports and primary driver Parker Price-Miller, Rudeen Racing with primary driver Cory Eliason, and Vermeer Motorsports with Hunter Schuerenberg.

Jim Ford Classic

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 73-Justin Peck, 12.954[25]

2. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.020[2]

3. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.028[16]

4. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.064[24]

5. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.070[32]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.075[1]

7. 33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.119[33]

8. 16-DJ Foos, 13.120[39]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.130[42]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.145[5]

11. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.168[38]

12. 5-Paul McMahan, 13.201[37]

13. 7C-Phil Gressman, 13.229[9]

14. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.234[36]

15. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.234[23]

16. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.236[10]

17. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.258[18]

18. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 13.268[17]

19. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.282[6]

20. 4-Cap Henry, 13.317[26]

21. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.380[45]

22. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.411[7]

23. 4Z-Zane Devault, 13.421[12]

24. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.439[13]

25. 14-Chad Kemenah, 13.444[8]

26. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.452[31]

27. 07-Skylar Gee, 13.455[14]

28. 73AF-Scotty Thiel, 13.457[19]

29. 55V-CJ Leary, 13.496[3]

30. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.497[47]

31. 5S-Max Stambaugh, 13.527[22]

32. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, 13.541[34]

33. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.558[44]

34. 12C-Kyle Capodice, 13.574[48]

35. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.611[27]

36. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.672[21]

37. 09A-Justin Adams, 13.721[29]

38. 4M-TJ Michael, 13.740[11]

39. 12-Corbin Gurley, 13.747[46]

40. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.754[28]

41. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.781[35]

42. 2-Ricky Peterson, 13.816[43]

43. 88N-Frank Neill, 13.839[15]

44. 28M-Connor Morrell, 13.847[41]

45. 4T-Josh Turner, 13.865[4]

46. 23-Chris Andrews, 13.908[30]

47. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 14.010[40]

48. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.607[20]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

5. 28-Tim Shaffer[6]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[7]

7. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]

8. 55V-CJ Leary[9]

9. 14-Chad Kemenah[8]

10. 4T-Josh Turner[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 70M-Henry Malcuit[2]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

3. 07-Skylar Gee[6]

4. 4Z-Zane Devault[1]

5. 20B-Cody Bova[3]

6. 73AF-Scotty Thiel[7]

7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

9. 4M-TJ Michael[8]

10. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

4. 73-Justin Peck[4]

5. 5S-Max Stambaugh[5]

6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[6]

7. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]

8. 3-Jac Haudenschild[9]

9. 09A-Justin Adams[8]

10. 23-Chris Andrews[10]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

4. 5-Paul McMahan[5]

5. 22-Cole Duncan[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

7. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[8]

8. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

9. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Greg Wilson[2]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

4. 12C-Kyle Capodice[5]

5. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]

6. 2L-Landon Lalonde[1]

7. 28M-Connor Morrell[8]

8. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

9. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[6]

3. 73-Justin Peck[3]

4. 70M-Henry Malcuit[1]

5. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 97-Greg Wilson[3]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

4. 16-DJ Foos[2]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

6. 10-Zeb Wise[6]

Computer Man Inc C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 55V-CJ Leary[1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]

4. 09A-Justin Adams[7]

5. 4M-TJ Michael[8]

6. 88N-Frank Neill[5]

7. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]

8. 4T-Josh Turner[10]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]

10. 23-Chris Andrews[11]

11. 3-Jac Haudenschild[3]

DNS: 14-Chad Kemenah

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]

2. 22-Cole Duncan[3]

3. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

4. 5S-Max Stambaugh[6]

5. 20B-Cody Bova[4]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

7. 28-Tim Shaffer[5]

8. 55V-CJ Leary[17]

9. 2L-Landon Lalonde[11]

10. 22M-Dan McCarron[15]

11. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[14]

12. 28M-Connor Morrell[16]

13. 09-Craig Mintz[8]

14. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[13]

15. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]

16. 22B-Ryan Broughton[12]

17. 73AF-Scotty Thiel[10]

DNS: 91-Kyle Reinhardt

FloRacing A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

2. 4-Cap Henry[2]

3. 73-Justin Peck[5]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[10]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[4]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[18]

8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]

9. 5T-Travis Philo[15]

10. 16-DJ Foos[8]

11. 5S-Max Stambaugh[24]

12. 10-Zeb Wise[12]

13. 11-Parker Price Miller[14]

14. 33W-Caleb Griffith[23]

15. 07-Skylar Gee[16]

16. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

17. 12C-Kyle Capodice[20]

18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[25]

19. 4Z-Zane Devault[19]

20. 25R-Jordan Ryan[21]

21. 5-Paul McMahan[17]

22. 7C-Phil Gressman[9]

23. 3J-Trey Jacobs[13]

24. 22-Cole Duncan[22]

25. 70M-Henry Malcuit[7]