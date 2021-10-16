BATTLE FOR USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CROWN HEADS TO VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 13, 2021… After a hard fought race at Hanford, the battle for the USAC Western States Midget Championship continues this Saturday, October 16th at Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA). Promoted by Jim Naylor, the penultimate point race is also a tune-up for November’s “80th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix.” The action packed card will also showcase the USAC West Coast versus VRA 360 Sprint Cars, Dwarf Cars, WMR Western Midgets, Hobby Stocks, and Motorcycles. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE. For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– NO ENTRY FEE IN 2021. ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS OR TEMPORARY PERMITS (TPs) ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. TPs are $25 and Memberships are $150.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

ADDITIONAL CASH BONUSES AT VENTURA:

– The first heat race winner will earn $100 cash (Thanks to Walker Performance Filtration).

– The second heat race winner will receive $100 cash (Thanks to Superior Bearing & Supply).

– The third heat race winner will earn $100 cash (Thanks to Western Flyer Xpress).

– The long haul award will receive $100 cash (Thanks to Wireless 101).

– The hard charger will earn $100 cash (Thanks to Finish Line Promotions by Stephanie Odom).

– Walker Performance Filtration will also award a complete filtration system to a random driver that supports midget racing through November 16th.

Since May 24, 1986, 151 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory and leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins. Ben Worth took the checkered flags on June 5th and Hayden Williams took top honors on September 11th. At press time, Johnny Cofer holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675, set on November 18, 1995 and a complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Ventura, Blake Bower (Brentwood, CA) has a 31-point lead over the competition. Driving Tony Boscacci’s #9 Orland Public Auto Auction / Mountain Cascade Inc. Spike, Bower led four laps at Hanford before scoring fifth last Saturday night. At press time, the point leader has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led to his credit. The rookie contender will be looking for his first USAC win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports / W.E. Spike, Fuson won last Saturday’s “Morrie Williams Memorial / Kenny Takeuchi Tribute” at Hanford. To date, the rookie contender has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Award, four heat race wins, eight top-10 finishes, and 41 feature laps led on the season. Brody will have his sights on gaining valuable points with a Ventura triumph.

C.J. Sarna (Brea, CA) has climbed to third in the championship point standings. Piloting his #20 ZMAX / Final Final Clothing Spike, Sarna placed eleventh at the Kings County Fairgrounds. At press time, the 2007 Co-Rookie of the Year has three heat race victories, three Rod End Supply Hard Charger Awards, and seven top-10 finishes to his credit. Sarna has one career victory and will have his sights winning this Saturday night.

Austin Liggett (Linden, CA) sits fourth in USAC Western Midget point chase. The driver of the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike skipped the night’s action at Hanford. To date, the 2018 USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, seven top-10 finishes and 57 feature laps led in the campaign. With four career wins, Liggett is a threat to win on any given night.

After running second to Brody Fuson at Hanford, Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA) has climbed to fifth in the point standings. Driving several cars, including Bill Buckley’s #7NZ Buckley Systems / Esslinger Engineering Bullet, Johnson has posted two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led on the season. In limited appearances, the versatile driver is becoming a fan favorite.

While Bower leads the chase for rookie honors, Fuson (Bakersfield, CA), Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA), Tony Gomes (Modesto, CA), Colby Johnson (Penngrove, CA), Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, CA), and Colton Raudman (Redding, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Shannon McQueen, Ben Worth, Ron Hazelton, Dylan Ito, Tony Gomes, Randi Pankratz, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Jake Andreotti, Robby Josett, Troy Rutherford, Mike Leach Jr., Joey Bishop, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Johnny Cofer – 11.675 (11/18/95)

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 4-Robby Josett, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Kyle Larson, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White, 1-Hayden Williams, 1-Ben Worth.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Brody Fuson, 2-Chase Johnson, 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Maria Cofer, 1-Colby Johnson, 1-Mitchel Moles, 1-Hayden Williams, 1-Ben Worth.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Blake Bower ®-727, 2. Brody Fuson ®-696, 3. C.J. Sarna-588, 4. Austin Liggett-549, 5. Chase Johnson-384, 6. Jarrett Soares ®-382, 7. Shannon McQueen-374, 8. Ben Worth-351, 9. David Prickett-334, 10. Ron Hazelton-295, 11. Maria Cofer-282, 12. Colby Johnson ®-281, 13. Dylan Ito-226, 14. Tony Gomes ®-212, 15. Mitchel Moles-205, 16. Kyle Beilman-190, 17. Randi Pankratz-181, 18. Terry Nichols-173, —. Kyle Mentch-173, 20. Jake Andreotti ®-149, 21. Robby Josett-133, 22. Colton Raudman ®-116, 23. Alex Schutte-113, 24. Troy Rutherford-105, 25. Matt Mitchell-104, 26. Dylan Bloomfield-82, 27. Hayden Williams-80, 28. Michael Faccinto-78, 29. Shane Golobic-77, 30. Ryan Bernal-75, —. Travis Buckley-75, 32. Davey Ray-72, —. Mike Leach Jr.-72, 34. Jade Avedisian-68, 35. Max Adams ®-65, —. Caden Sarale-65, 37. Beau Lemire-58, 38. Floyd Alvis-56, 39. Ashlyn Rodriguez-55, 40. Michael Snider-54, —. Matt Streeter-54, 42. Thomas Esberg-53, 43. Troy Morris III-50, —. Sparky Howard-50, —. Ronnie Gardner-50, —. Robert Carson-50, 47. Ben Wiesz-49, —. Gage Rucker-49, 49. Kenny Welch-46, 50. Joey Bishop-44, 51. Kaleb Montgomery-36, 52. Jake Vermeer-27.