Skinner Rallies for Flip Flop 50 Feature Win at Riverside International Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Oct. 12, 2021) – Marshall Skinner overcame a crash during Friday’s preliminary night to capture the second USCS Series Flip Flop 50 feature on Saturday at Riverside International Speedway.

Skinner rolled off sixth on the starting grid for the second feature of the night after finishing fifth in the first race at the event, which includes two 25-lap contests.

“I really had no idea what position I was in for most of the race,” he said. “It was 22 cars on a bullring with a lot of two- and three-wide racing – darting, diving, splitting cars every lap.

“Late in the race, I saw Howard Moore and Jeff Swindell battling in front of me. Then with three laps to go, Howard had contact with a lapped car. That brought out the caution and he pulled in with damage to his car. Then I found out over the RACEceiver that I had been in second and Howard was trying to lap Jeff. With Howard out now, I had the lead on the restart. I led the final three laps for the win.”

The racing began on Friday night when Skinner won his heat race from the pole. That placed him in the third starting spot in the 10-car scramble, which set the lineup for Saturday’s first feature.

“Brad Bowden and I were racing hard, our cars touched and we both went for a ride,” he said. “It totaled his car and I had to take the motor out of mine on Saturday to straighten the frame. It was a racing deal. Brad and I are good about it. It’s just bullring racing.”

Skinner was successful in his return on Saturday, maneuvering from ninth to fifth in the opening feature before advancing from sixth to claim the second race. The win was Skinner’s third 360ci sprint car feature victory of the year and sixth overall, including trips to Victory Lane during 305ci competition.

“It’s been a pretty good year,” he said. “I won the most money I’ve ever won in racing earlier this year at the memorial race at Riverside. Saturday night paid well, too. First place was $2,500 plus fifth-place money in the other feature.”

The next race for Skinner will be in 305 competition at Riverside International Speedway for the Grass Root Nationals on Saturday followed by a return to 360 racing the ensuing weekend at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., during the 34th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 8 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (1); Scramble: 9 (3).

Oct. 9 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Feature #1: 5 (9); Feature #2: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

31 races, 6 wins, 15 top fives, 20 top 10s, 24 top 15s, 25 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sprint26

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-Skinner-Motorsports-207879425896412/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – MPV Express

MPV Express is a locally owned and operated trucking company based out of Little Rock, Ark. MPV Express maintains a fleet of eight tractors and more than 45 trailers that currently service 32 states with GPS-equipped trucks to provide real-time updates and tracking for their customers. For more information, visit http://www.MPVExpress.com.

“Michael Vogelpohl loves racing and he enjoys helping racers,” Skinner said. “He sponsors a number of them. I first met him in person at the Chili Bowl this year. Then he came up to me after the races in Little Rock one night this summer and offered to sponsor me. I really appreciate his support.”

Skinner would also like to thank J&J Auto Racing, Stinson’s Industrial, Final Touch Auto Collision Center, Gant Concrete Pumping, Big Earl Farms, B&D Towing and Recovery, DHR Suspension, Robert Thorne Landscaping, American Outdoor Inc., CnB Chubby, West Tennessee Expediting, Xtreme Race Graphics, Water & Wastewater Services, Cooper Racing Enterprises, BB&T Racing, FSR Radiators, Hinchman Racewear, FK Rod Ends, Killer Coatings, Bell Helmets, Engler Machine & Tool, Inc., Schoenfeld Headers, DMI, Huggins Cams, KDN Promotions, Deatherage Opticians, Custom Heat & Air, Hedger Brothers Concrete, Quality Flooring and Cleaning, Commercial Equipment Co. and MPV Express for their continued support.