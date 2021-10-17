Mark Smith swept USCS Spooky 50 weekend sprint joust at Super Bee Speedway on Saturday

By Pete Walton

Chatham, LA – October 16, 2021 – Pennsylvania hot-shoe Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania powered by early race leader and local favorite Dustin Gates from Haughton. Louisiana and held off the Bayou State ace for the win by just two car lengths at the checkers to pickup his 8th trip to the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane in 12 USCS starts at the track formerly known as Chatham Speedway on Saturdaynight.

Gates connected tge runner-up share and the 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi followed in third place. That was good enough for Howard to clinch his second USCS Mid-South regional series title in the final USCS Mid-South race of the 2020 season.

Two time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee finished fourth in tge 30-lap contest and two-time 2021 USCS feature winner Landon Britt from Atoka, Tennessee completed the top five.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point leaderDanny Smith led the next group in sixth place followed by 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee in seventh.

2017 USCS Rookie of the Year Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi was eighth followed by Dylan Postier from Stillwater, Oklahoma in ninth place and Ronny Howard rounded out the top ten.

Heat winners were Morgan Turlen in the Engler Heat One and Dustin Gates won the BMRS Second Heat. Dustin Gates won tge six-car six lap Hoosier Speed Dash to capture the K&N Filters Pole Award. Landon Britt garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award…Tge next USCS event is tge USCS Halloween Havoc Sprint Car Mania event at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia on Friday and Saturday, October 29th and 30th.

For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour results for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Super Bee Speedway – Chatham, LA

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 14 Entries

Feature 30 Laps

1. M1-Mark Smith[3]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[5]; 4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]; 5. 10L-Landon Britt[10]; 6. 4-Danny Smith[4]; 7. 10-Terry Gray[9]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 9. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]; 10. 44-Ronny Howard[6]; 11. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]; 12. 7E-Eric Gunderson[12]; 13. (DNF) 5-Richard Reynolds[13]; 14. (DNS) 2H-Tommy Hall

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 6-Dustin Gates[3]; 2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]; 3. M1-Mark Smith[6]; 4. 4-Danny Smith[4]; 5. 47-Dale Howard[2]; 6. 44-Ronny Howard[1]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]; 2. 4-Danny Smith[5]; 3. 44-Ronny Howard[1]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]; 7. (DNF) 5-Richard Reynolds[3]

BMRS Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 3. M1-Mark Smith[4]; 4. 10L-Landon Britt[2]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[6]; 6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[5]; 7. (DNS) 2H-Tommy Hall