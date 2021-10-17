TIMMONS TOPS VENTURA FEATURE; JOHNSON EARNS CHAMPIONSHIP

By Lance Jennings

VENTURA, CA – OCTOBER 16, 2021… Taking control from Kyle Edwards on the twelfth lap, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) scored his first USAC West Coast Sprint Car win of the season. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Red Line Oil Maxim, Timmons won the 30-lap feature at Ventura Raceway over newly crowned champion D.J. Johnson, Caden Sarale, Troy Rutherford, and hard charger Jarrett Soares, who earned rookie of the year honors.

Making his first start of the year, Sarale led the first three laps from the pole position. With changing track conditions, Edwards slipped by the second generation driver for the top spot. As most drivers found the bottom groove to their liking, Edwards searched for another line to attack the speedway. Racing from third, Timmons took advantage of an Edwards miscue to grab the top spot nine laps later. Once out front, the night belonged to the former rookie of the year who earned the fifth series win of his career.

Before winning the season’s final point race, Timmons qualified sixth overall out of the sixteen car roster and won the night’s Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars Second Heat Race. Ryan finished the campaign ranked second in the chase for the championship.

Steve Hix (Ventura, CA) posted the first Woodland Auto Display fast time award of his career. Driving his #57 No Limit Motorsports / Raney Racing Engines Triple X, Hix placed third in his heat race and finished seventh in the main event. In limited starts, Hix finished twenty-ninth in the point standings.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, CA) took the checkered flags in the 10-lap Extreme Mufflers First Heat Race. Racing the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Maxim, Edwards was seventh quick in time trials and placed sixth in the main event. Despite missing some key races, Kyle placed sixth in the USAC West Coast point chase.

Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA) earned the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award with a fifth place run from tenth. Piloting the family owned #12 DenBeste Water Solutions / C&H Veteran Enterprises Maxim, Soares qualified ninth overall and ran fifth in his heat race. By finishing third in the point standings, Jarrett earned rookie of the year honors after a hard fought season.

By virtue of his thirteenth place finish, Tanner Boul (Auberry, CA) claimed the night’s Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award.” Piloting the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul was fourth quick in time trials and placed sixth in his heat race. Tanner closed out his 2021 campaign ranked fifth in championship points.

Ventura Raceway will feature the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars on November 26th and 27th as part of the “80th running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix.” The non-point special events will also showcase the USAC National Midget Series.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 16, 2021 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATONS: 1. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.586; 2. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.632; 3. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.679; 4. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-12.746; 5. D.J. Johnson, 33, Johnson-12.773; 6. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.844; 7. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-12.882; 8. Jake Hodges, 4, Hodges-13.066; 9. Jarrett Soares, 12, Soares-13.114; 10. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-13.145; 11. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-13.182; 12. Troy DeGaton, 39T, DeGaton-13.270; 13. Trent Carter, 13, Carter-13.310; 14. Bruce Douglass, 13X, Davis-13.368; 15. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-13.398; 16. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-13.551.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Edwards, 2. Bishop, 3. Hix, 4. Johnson, 5. Soares, 6. Carter, 7. Herrera, 8. Hendrix. NT.

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Timmons, 2. Sarale, 3. Rutherford, 4. DeGaton, 5. Hodges, 6. Boul, 7. Douglass, 8. Mayhew. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ryan Timmons (3), 2. D.J. Johnson (4), 3. Caden Sarale (1), 4. Troy Rutherford (5), 5. Jarrett Soares (10), 6. Kyle Edwards (2), 7. Steve Hix (6), 8. Trent Carter (13), 9. Bruce Douglass (14), 10. Jake Hodges (9), 11. James Herrera (15), 12. Troy DeGaton (12), 13. Tanner Boul (8), 14. Joey Bishop (11), 15. Hannah Mayhew (16). NT.

—————————-

**Hendrix did not start feature

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Sarale, Laps 4-11 Edwards, Laps 12-30 Timmons.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Jarrett Soares (10th to 5th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Tanner Boul

FINAL USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-D.J. Johnson-658, 2-Ryan Timmons-532, 3-Jarrett Soares-451, 4-Austin Liggett-373, 5-Tanner Boul-353, 6-Kyle Edwards-342, 7-Jake Hodges-291, 8-Jacob Tuttle-266, 9-Kaleb Montgomery-257, 10-Brody Fuson-256.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENTS: November 26 & 27 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “80th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix”