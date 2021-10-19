Last Call for Short Track Nationals Pre-Entries

By Lonnie Wheatley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (October 18, 2021) – The clock is ticking on getting pre-entries in for this weekend’s 34th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires atop Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway clay oval.
Drivers can secure a free two-night pit pass by getting entries in by the end of business on Monday, October 18.
Postponed by inclement weather earlier in the month, the 34th edition o the prestigious event fires off with a Thursday night Test ‘T Tune before two full nights of action follow on Friday and Saturday.
Friday will feature an All Star Circuit of Champions-style format, culminating with a pair of 20-lap feature events with the top two from each locking into Saturday night’s $10,041-to-win STN championship finale.
Another set of heat races will follow on Saturday with points added to Friday night totals to set the balance of the championship feature events.
Reigning champion Sam Haferetepe, Jr., of Sunnyvale, TX, is among the loaded field of entries set to vie for the 2021 crown this weekend.
Advance tickets are available on-line at https://i-30speedway.com/short-track-nationals/, just click the Tickets tab. Two-day advance tickets are $45, a savings of $5 compared to day-of prices.
The Pertinent Info:
The What: 34th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.
The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).
The When: October 21-23, 2021. (Test ‘N Tune on Thursday, October 21, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 22-23).
The Entries: Entry forms are available at https://i-30speedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021STN.pdf. Early entry by October 18 is just $100 with a two-day pit pass for the driver. Entries after October 18 are $100 with no pit pass.
The Format: Friday’s preliminary event will be contested under a derivative of the All Star Circuit of Champions format, with group qualifying establishing heat race lineups with an invert of four in each heat race. The Friday preliminary will conclude with “Twin 20’s”, a pair of $1,500-to-win 20-lap “A” Main events.
The top two from each of the “Twin 20’s” will be locked into Saturday night’s “Dash for Cash” and the championship main event.
Friday events points accumulated will be carried over to Saturday night, with another set of heats utilizing passing points added to the Friday total to set the championship feature lineups. The top two in combined points from Friday night and the Saturday heat races with join Friday’s four lock-ins in the Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash”. The next eight in points will occupy STN championship feature positions 7-14 with the balance of the field in “B” and “C” Mains. Three will transfer from both “B” Mains to set the 20-car feature field. The 21st position is reserved for I-30 Speedway track champion Howard Moore should he find it necessary.
The STN championship feature offers up a winner’s share of $10,041 with a minimum of $800 to start.
The Past Winners:
2020 – Sam Hafertepe, Jr.
2019-Blake Hahn
2018-Blake Hahn
2017-Sammy Swindell
2016-Sammy Swindell
2015-Rained Out
2014-Christopher Bell
2013-Sammy Swindell
2012-Paul McMahan
2011-Sammy Swindell
2010-Brad Sweet
2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.
2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.
2007-Jason Meyers
2006-Jason Johnson
2005-Tim Montgomery
2004-Gary Wright
2003-Gary Wright
2002-Paul McMahan
2001-Jason Sides
2000-Mike Ward
1999-Gary Wright
1998-Tim Crawley
1997-Wayne Johnson
1996-Pete Butler
1995-Gary Wright
1994-Terry Gray
1993-John Gerloff
1992-Rained Out
1991-Steve Kinser
1990-Sammy Swindell
1989-Steve Kinser
1988-Steve Kinser
The Tickets: Advance two-day tickets are $45.
Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $30 on Saturday.
Children under 12 are admitted free on both nights courtesy of Dairy Queen.
To order tickets or for more information, check online at https://i-30speedway.com/short-track-nationals/ or call the track at 501-455-4567.
Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.
The Broadcast: If you can’t make it to the STN to catch all the breathtaking action in person, no need to fret as you can catch it all live online at www.floracing.com.
For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.