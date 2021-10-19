Moles Rides Momentum of First Sprint Car Win into 27th Trophy Cup with Roth Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

Fresh off his first career Sprint Car win two weeks ago during the Morrie Williams Classic KWS event in Hanford, CA, Mitchel Moles has been named the pilot of the Roth Motorsports No. 83Jr for this weekend’s Trophy Cup in Tulare, CA.

“First off I really want to thank Dennis and Teresa Roth as well as everyone at Roth Motorsports for allowing me to drive their iconic car a few times this year,” Moles said. “Looking back at our weekend in Hanford, CA, I had a blast working with Todd and Brent Ventura and to get my first career win in a sprint car with Roth Motorsports during a King of the West event is super cool and something I will always remember.”

Last week at the Morrie Williams Tribute in Hanford, CA Moles would get his night off to a quick start against the King of the West Series as he timed the Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co. No. 83 entry in second fastest in time trials.

Running the Outlaw format on this night, Moles would take advantage of a front row starting position in his heat race as he would power his way to the win and lock himself into the Sunnyvalley Bacon Dash. Finishing third in the Dash, Moles would take the green flag for the opening 20-lap feature from the inside of the second row.

On a super slick racing surface, Moles would try to make a big move on the race’s opening lap and it would result in him spinning to a stop and dropping back to 27th in the running order.

In a fast paced 20-lap feature event, Moles impressed onlookers as he was sliced and diced his way through the field passing cars at will. Working his way forward, Moles would pass 17 cars as he closed the first race out with a 10th place finish, which put him 12th on the starting grid for the second 20-lap feature event of the night.

After a pause in the action to let teams make adjustments for the second race, Moles would jump into the 10th position as soon as the green flag dropped and made one of the biggest moves of the year on the second lap that saw him power his way up to second.

Continuing to flex his muscle, the next lap saw the Raisin City, CA driver pick up the race lead and simply dominate the next 17 lap. Hitting his marks on the extremely slick racing surface, Moles would not be denied as he went on to pick up the win in convincing fashion, giving him his first career sprint car win, as well as his first career win with the King of the West Series.

“I didn’t think I felt that great in the first feature, but we passed a lot of cars, and in the second feature the guys put an even better car underneath me and it was a blast to drive,” Moles added. “I felt comfortable leading, and it was really cool to put this car in victory lane in the team’s backyard.”

After a strong performance, the Roth Motorsports team made the decision to offer Moles the seat for Trophy Cup, and it was an opportunity Moles jumped at.

“I love Tulare, and the Trophy Cup and we actually ran well together there back in July,” Moles said. “To be able to compete in the Trophy Cup with the Roth Motorsports team is the opportunity of a lifetime and again, I am very thankful for the opportunity that has been presented to me.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Jason, Tara, And Cole Roth Cattle Co., Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Vahlco Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Smith Titanium for their support in 2021.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-1, Top 5’s-6, Top-10’s-7

ON TAP: Roth Motorsports will be in action at the Trophy Cup in Tulare, CA this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with Mitchel Moles and Tyler Courtney.

