Patriot Sprint Tour part of Dutch Hoag Weekend at Outlaw Speedway paying $3,000 to win

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) Although the 2021 points season has concluded where Jordan Thomas clinched his first career series championship this season.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will be sanctioning this weekend’s Sprint Car race at Outlaw Speedway honoring racing legend, Dutch Hoag.

This will be the fourth occasion the Patriots will be visiting the Outlaw Speedway in 2021, but this year’s events at the Yates County facility have been far from perfect. During the Summer Nationals Event in August, ten laps were run until a red flag occurred and rain hit the race track moments later. That race would need to be complete on September 24. Ryan Smith would get by Jared Zimbardi to win his first career PST A-Main win and $4,000. Later that night was the Outlaw Fall Nationals that paid another $4,000.

Just as the field took the green, an off track incident occurred when a building on the facility caught on fire and would postpone all of the events that night. The Outlaw Fall Nationals will now be complete on October 29.

The Outlaw Spring Nationals was able to run off smoothly when it was Davie Franek picking up his only PST win in 2021 over Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preston.

Friday’s race will be a PST format show that includes an open draw for heats, a Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash for Cash and a 30 lap A Main paying $3,000 and 300 to qualify.

If you are unable to make it this Friday, it will be streamed on Outlaw Speedway TV. You can also stay connected on Patriot Sprint Tour social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Fans should also be encouraged to visit patriotsprinttour.com.