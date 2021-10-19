Ryan Robinson Nets First Career Sprint Car Challenge Tour Win as He Closes in on Series Championship

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway, Ryan Robinson made a late race move to net his first career Sprint Car Challenge Tour win as he hones in on the series title with just one race remaining on the schedule.

“I really have to thank Todd and Deawn Weiher, Timmy, Leroy, and all of the great people that back and support this team,” Robinson said. “We have been closing in on one of these SCCT wins lately, and to finally breakthrough and get one is pretty cool.”

Robinson flexed his muscle early in the night at Petaluma Speedway as he timed the Mako Farms, Inc./LP Holdings/RPI backed No. 14w machine in second fastest in his qualifying group and second fastest overall of the field assembled for the SCCT’s penultimate win of the season.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Robinson would slip into second as Isiah Vasquez got the jump. On a hooked up and hauling Petaluma Gumbo, Robinson would settle for second.

With a low car count on hand, the series would use the low car count format which pitted all the cars that didn’t lock into the Dash into a qualifier offering up two additional berths into the Dash, as well as setting the lineup for the feature event.

Racing his way to a win in the qualifier, Robinson would move into the High Sierra Industries Dash where the one pill placed him on the pole. Walking away from the field in the Dash, Robinson would go on to pocket the win and put himself ont hep ole of the 30-lap feature event.

When the feature came to life, it would be Colby Copeland getting the jump on Robinson as the race clipped off two quick laps before the lone stoppage came for an overturned car in turns one and two.

Following the stoppage, the next 33-laps would run without interruption. Running in the second position, Robinson would bide his time until the leaders got into traffic at the race’s halfway point.

Once in traffic, Copeland’s advantage over Robinson would disappear as the battle up front would intensify. With the leader in traffic, Robinson would see the opening he needed in turns one and two on the 25th lap and jump at the opportunity.

Able to power to the top spot, the Roseville, CA driver would leave the field in his wake as he would race off to a sizeable advantage of the final 10-laps and secure his first win with the series.

“We were really loose early in the race, but as the track came back and got ‘heavier’ over the course of the race, I was able to push the car harder and harder to get ourselves into the lead and in a position to win,” Robinson noted.

Weiher Racing would like to thank Mako Farms, Inc., LP Holdings, Roseville Precision, Inc., Escalon Body and Frame, Seth’s Racing Engines, Papa Chuck, Dave Harvey Trucking, and Morrison Concrete for their support in 2021!

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-22, Wins-1, Top 5’s-9, Top 10’s-19

ON TAP: Robinson and the Weiher Racing team return to action on Saturday night in Petaluma, CA for another night of Sprint Car Challenge Tour action.

