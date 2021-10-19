World of Outlaws Return to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City on Friday

By Tony Veneziano

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — October 19, 2021 —The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series takes to the track at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., on Friday, October 22 for the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown, which marks the series only visit of the season to the state of Kansas.

Last season, Shane Stewart scored an emotional win at Lakeside, piloting the No. 41 for Jason Johnson Racing. That win marked the first at the track for the veteran driver.

A different driver has been victorious in each of the last five Outlaws races at Lakeside. Donny Schatz, the 10-time series champion, is the only active driver on the tour who has more than one win at the track, taking the checkered flag in 2015 and again in 2019. The North Dakota native has 12 top-10 finishes in 14 career starts at Lakeside. Schatz is currently fourth in points, just four markers out of the third position.

Brad Sweet, the two-time and defending series champion and current series point leader, won for the first time at Lakeside in 2016. The Californian has eight top-10 finishes at the track in his career, in the same number of starts, with three of those being top-five performances.

David Gravel, who is currently second in the Outlaws standings, is chasing his first win at Lakeside. The veteran driver who has 10 wins this season has four top-10 finishes in seven starts at the venue.

Carson Macedo, who is third in points, has made two starts at Lakeside in his young career and has finished 12th in both of those races. The native of Lemoore, Calif., has won a career-high 10 times this year, as he continues his first season driving for Jason Johnson Racing.

Logan Schuchart, who rides fifth in points, has finished on the podium in each of the last two World of Outlaws visits to Lakeside Speedway. The native of Hanover, Pa., was second in 2019 and third last year, as he looks for his first Lakeside win. Schuchart has six victorious this far in 2021.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is sixth in points, has finished in the top-10 in all four of his previous appearances at Lakeside. The Ohio native finished second in his debut at the track in 2017 and was third the following year.

James McFadden, who is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, made his debut at Lakeside Speedway last year, finishing fifth for Kasey Kahne Racing. The Australian has two wins this season and is seventh in the current standings.

Kraig Kinser has five top-10 finishes at Lakeside in his career, including in each of the last two seasons. The Indiana native finished a career-best second at the track in 2012.

Brock Zearfoss, another of the contenders for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, will be making his debut at Lakeside Speedway. The Pennsylvanian is ninth in points and has 21 top-10 finishes this season.

Jacob Allen and Jason Sides are back on the tour in 2021 and each has made a number of starts at Lakeside. Sides had a best finish of second at the track in 2013, while Allen, who is currently 10th in points, is looking for his first top-10 at the track.

Wayne Johnson, the defending Rookie of the Year, has 10 top-10 finishes this season. The native of Oklahoma is just outside of the top-10 in points.

Kasey Kahne continues to chase his first-career World of Outlaws win aboard the No. 83 for Roth Motorsports. The former NASCAR star will be making his Lakeside Speedway debut. Kahne has 10 top-10 finishes in 27 starts this season.

