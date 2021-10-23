Jordan Thomas Wins Dutch Hoag Memorial

DUNDEE, N.Y. (October 22, 2021) — Jordan Thomas was victorious during the Dutch Hoag Memorial Friday at Outlaw Speedway with the Patriot Sprint Tour. Jared Zimbardi, Jonathan Preston, Keith Granholm, and Darryl Ruggles rounded out the top five.

Dutch Hoag Memorial

Patriot Sprint Tour

Outlaw Speedway

Dundee, New York

Friday, October 22, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 28f-Davie Franek

3. 47-Kyle Drum

4. 48a-Alysha Bay

5. 18c-Dan Craun

6. 25h-Tyler Emmons

7. 36b-Brian Preston

DNS: 66-Jordan Hutton

Heat Race #2:

1. 22-Jonathan Preston

2. 35-Jared Zimbardi

3. 48j-Darryl Ruggles

4. 13-Keith Granholm

5. 9k-Kyle Pierce

6. 4-Ray Preston

7. 5k-Nick Fratto

8. 25g-Tyler Graves

Feature:

1. 28f-Davie Franek

2. 35-Jared Zimbardi

3. 22-Jonathan Preston

4. 13-Keith Granholm

5. 48j-Darryl Ruggles

6. 48a-Alysha Bay

7. 9k-Kyle Pierce

8. 4-Ray Preston

9. 47-Kyle Drum

10. 5k-Nick Fratto

11. 18c-Dan Craun

12. 25h-Tyler Emmons

13. 36b-Brian Preston

14. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

DNS: 66-Jordan Hutton

DNS: 25g-Tyler Graves