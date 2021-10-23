Jordan Thomas Wins Dutch Hoag Memorial

DUNDEE, N.Y. (October 22, 2021) — Jordan Thomas was victorious during the Dutch Hoag Memorial Friday at Outlaw Speedway with the Patriot Sprint Tour. Jared Zimbardi, Jonathan Preston, Keith Granholm, and Darryl Ruggles rounded out the top five.
Dutch Hoag Memorial
Patriot Sprint Tour
Outlaw Speedway
Dundee, New York
Friday, October 22, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 28f-Davie Franek
3. 47-Kyle Drum
4. 48a-Alysha Bay
5. 18c-Dan Craun
6. 25h-Tyler Emmons
7. 36b-Brian Preston
DNS: 66-Jordan Hutton
Heat Race #2:
1. 22-Jonathan Preston
2. 35-Jared Zimbardi
3. 48j-Darryl Ruggles
4. 13-Keith Granholm
5. 9k-Kyle Pierce
6. 4-Ray Preston
7. 5k-Nick Fratto
8. 25g-Tyler Graves
Feature:
1. 28f-Davie Franek
2. 35-Jared Zimbardi
3. 22-Jonathan Preston
4. 13-Keith Granholm
5. 48j-Darryl Ruggles
6. 48a-Alysha Bay
7. 9k-Kyle Pierce
8. 4-Ray Preston
9. 47-Kyle Drum
10. 5k-Nick Fratto
11. 18c-Dan Craun
12. 25h-Tyler Emmons
13. 36b-Brian Preston
14. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
DNS: 66-Jordan Hutton
DNS: 25g-Tyler Graves