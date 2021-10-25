Lee wins OCRS season finale at Caney Valley Speedway

by John Rittenoure

CANEY, Kans. (October 23, 2021) – After wrapping up the 2021 AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car championship last weekend at Red Dirt Raceway Joe bob Lee was looking forward to racing hard without the points chase hanging over his head.

He did just that Saturday in the season finale at Caney Valley Speedway. Lee drove from his inside second row starting position into the lead for his third victory of the season.

“It is definitely a big weight lifted off your shoulders,” Lee said the week before of racing without worrying about points. “We can go into the last night of racing (Caney) and enjoy it and have fun. We can go for the win instead of worrying about points.”

Behind Lee there was a lot of movement in the 20-car field as Casey Wills came from 13th starting position to finish second. Alison Slaton followed from 12th to finish third, her best finish of the season. Roy Larkin started 11th and finished fourth and Blake Edwards rounded out the top five.

B Main winner Shawn Wicker worked his way to 8th in the A-Main while second place Dean Drake, Jr. finished 6th.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas

October 23, 2021

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[3]; 2. 31-Casey Wills[13]; 3. 6-Alison Slaton[12]; 4. 3C-Roy Larkin[11]; 5. 5M-Blake Edwards[4]; 6. 77-Dean Drake Jr[16]; 7. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[10]; 8. 20-Shawn Wicker[15]; 9. 6D-Doug Fry[17]; 10. 31K-Ross Moore[19]; 11. 7F-Noah Harris[9]; 12. 66-Edmund Bishop[7]; 13. 00-Daniel Shaffer[1]; 14. 51-Alan Cunningham[20]; 15. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[5]; 16. 30X-Larry Bratti[18]; 17. 15D-Andrew Deal[14]; 18. 22M-Ree s Moran[8]; 19. 88-Terry Easum[2]; 20. 11-Michael Tyre II[6]

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20-Shawn Wicker[1]; 2. 77-Dean Drake Jr[5]; 3. 6D-Doug Fry[2]; 4. 30X-Larry Bratti[6]; 5. 31K-Ross Moore[10]; 6. 51-Alan Cunningham[3]; 7. 62-James Shoun[7]; 8. 22Z-Zach Campbell[15]; 9. 4-Joshua Tyre[16]; 10. 13$-Len Larkin[4]; 11. 25C-Kyle Admire[14]; 12. 777-Bailey Hughes[8]; 13. 55-Johnny Kent[9]; 14. 26M-Fred Mattox[11]; 15. 22T-Frank Taft[12]; 16. 2L-Brandon Leland[13]; 17. 9-Kevin Foreman[17]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Edmund Bishop[2]; 2. 7F-Noah Harris[1]; 3. 3C-Roy Larkin[4]; 4. 6-Alison Slaton[6]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 6. 31K-Ross Moore[3]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 8. 4-Joshua Tyre[5]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[4]; 2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[6]; 3. 11-Michael Tyre II[5]; 4. 51-Alan Cunningham[2]; 5. 13$-Len Larkin[7]; 6. 2L-Brandon Leland[1]; 7. 777-Bailey Hughes[8]; 8. 9-Kevin Foreman[3]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5M-Blake Edwards[4]; 2. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[1]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 5. 77-Dean Drake Jr[5]; 6. 62-James Shoun[6]; 7. 22Z-Zach Campbell[2]; 8. 25C-Kyle Admire[7]

Car Fleet Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[2]; 2. 00-Daniel Shaffer[6]; 3. 6D-Doug Fry[1]; 4. 20-Shawn Wicker[5]; 5. 30X-Larry Bratti[3]; 6. 55-Johnny Kent[4]; 7. 22T-Frank Taft[7]

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors

can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Tires, Amsoil, Car and Fleet Parts, Smith Titanium, lightning Wings and Powder Coating, Schure Built Suspensions.