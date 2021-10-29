Mallett Scores First-Ever Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Win During Successful Short Track Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

– LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Oct. 28, 2021) – Jordon Mallett captured one of the biggest wins of his career last Friday during the preliminary night for the 34th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

Mallett was in contention to pick up another triumph on Saturday during the finale of the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event hosted by I-30 Speedway before he finished third. The victory on Friday was Mallett’s first career with the ASCS National Tour and the podium on Saturday was his career-best effort during the finale of the crown jewel event.

“I really wanted to win that race on Saturday and we were in a position to do it,” he said. “We were really good. I can’t be too upset with the results, but I’d like to have that one back still.”

Mallett kicked off Friday night’s portion of the event by setting quick time in his group before he maneuvered from fourth to win a heat race. He then garnered the pole position in the main event thanks to a favorable feature redraw.

A pair of cautions halted the show before a lap could get completed to start the feature, but once racing picked up Mallett quickly jumped to the front of the field. He led the first 11 laps before losing the top spot in traffic. However, a handful of laps later he took advantage of the traffic himself to regain the lead en route to claiming victory in the 20-lap A Main for his sixth win of the season.

“Any time you can win against the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour it’s an accomplishment and it felt good to get that out of the way,” he said. “We were really good all night and it was fun to battle it out there in lapped traffic. To do it in a big event like the Short Track Nationals in my home state was really cool.”

Mallett returned to the track on Saturday with a guaranteed starting spot in the 41-lap A Main already in hand. He took part in a dash to determine his starting position and he finished where he started – second.

Looking to become the first Arkansas native to capture the event title since 1998, Mallett settled into the runner-up spot for the first seven laps of the feature. He took the top position one lap later when the leader jumped the cushion, but slipped back to second four laps later in traffic.

Mallett regained the lead on Lap 16 and paced the field until a caution on Lap 34 slowed his momentum. Following the restart, Mallett briefly lost the top spot on Lap 36, but a caution negated the pass and he returned to the front of the field. He moved to the top of the track following the final restart to try to halt his competitors’ momentum and it worked for three laps. However, with three laps to go he got passed and slipped to a third-place finish.

“If I had a dollar for every person who has told me that without that caution we were going to win that race I wouldn’t need to even race,” he said. “We were minding our own and running away with it and I just hated to see that caution. You can’t control those things, but man I wanted to win that race. It would have been a huge win for our team and the biggest of my career, but I’ll go on to the next one and try again next year.”

Mallett is unsure of his racing plan for the remainder of the 2021 racing season, but feels like his team is equipped to battle for a win wherever that may be. He also wants to thank all of his sponsors for helping to make his dreams come true in winning with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

“I’ve got a few ideas for the rest of the year in my head, but I’m not committing to it quite yet,” he said. “I just really want to take a second to thank all the sponsors on my car who have supported this team. This first ASCS National Tour win is a big moment for me and I know I couldn’t be here without them.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 22 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

Oct. 23 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 3 (2).

SEASON STATS –

22 races, 6 wins, 14 top fives, 18 top 10s, 19 top 15s, 20 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://jordonmallett.myracepass.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jmmotorsports14

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jordonmallettmotorsports

SPONSORS –

Mallett would like to thank Water for Christ, Triple X Race Cars, Porter Commercial Refrigeration, DHR Suspension, Racing Optics, Red River Rack Company, KSE Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Sinco, Inc., D&K Farms, Autometer, Callies Racing Products, Dynotech Race Engines, Dickerson Marine Services, Hero Graphics, Hilborn Fuel Injection, ISC Racers Tape, K&N Engineering, Lone Star Super Gas (Sunoco), Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Smiley’s Racing Products, MetTec Titanium, MotorState Distributing and Superior Bearing and Supply for their continued support.