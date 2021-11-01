Season Championship Approaches for POWRi National and West Midget Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/31/2021) Completing the 2021 racing season for series shows, the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, as well as the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool will travel to Caney Kansas’ Caney Valley Speedway on November 5-6 for final event of the year with the point’s championship on the line.

Nationally, the Lucas Oil POWRi Midgets season championship as well as rookie of the year honors waivers on the driving of Bryant Weideman as he leads both categories going into the final weekend of racing. Brent Crews remains close with Karter Sarff quickly closing the overall standings gap as well.

Heading into the weekend of Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect racing Emilio Hoover has attained a commanding lead over a pair of sensational rookie-of-the-year contenders in Tanner Berryhill (2nd in Points) and Branigan Roark (4th in Points) as Kyle Jones (3rd in Points) continues to quickly gain positions in the season standings through a pair of wins and consistent top-five showings.

Joining the close-knit championship chases the POWRi Outlaw Micro’s also remains in the driving hands of Bradley Fezard as he continues to hold a slight margin of lead over Trevin Littleton and Tyler Kuykendall racing into the weekend.

Friday, November 5th Caney Valley Speedway Details:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:30 PM

Hot Laps – 7:00 PM

Racing to follow.

Saturday, November 6th Caney Valley Speedway Details:

Pit Gates Open – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 5:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Classes to compete at the Caney Valley Speedway include the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League, the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, K&D Collectibles Factory Stocks, and Smiths Auto and Tire Pure Stocks both Friday, November 5th, and Saturday, November 6th. For more track information visit www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net.

