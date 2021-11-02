Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott Early Entrants into Merced Speedway’s November Extravaganza

PETERSEN MEDIA

Merced, CA- With the calendar flipping to November, things continue to come together for the 2nd Annual Merced Midget Madness and 360 Sprint Car event presented by The Healing Tree and Tarlton and Son, Inc. Off the bat, two notable names have announced their intentions to compete as Kyle Larson will be in action in both the NOS Energy USAC National Midget Series event as well as the Merced Winged 360 event, and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott will also be in action as he is set to make his Sprint Car debut.

Larson, the current NASCAR point leader comes into the event with another notable 2021 campaign under his belt on both dirt and pavement. Notching nine wins in NASCAR to date, Larson has also picked up Sprint Car wins all over the country including winning the Kings Royal and the Knoxville Nationals, as well as winning his second consecutive Chili Bowl to open the year up back in January.

The Elk Grove, CA native will be back behind the wheel of the Kevin Kozlowski owned No. 57winged sprint car, the same car he was in when he won the 2020 event at Merced Speedway, and will be back aboard his own No. 1k midget as he takes on the stars and cars of the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series.

2020 NASCAR Cup Champion, Chase Elliot, has dabbled on the dirt at times in 2021 piloting a Midget at various races including during the 2021 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. Running a very limited dirt schedule in 2021, Elliot will try something new during this event as he will pilot a winged 360ci during the November 23rd and 24th event.

Elliot will make his debut in a Sprint Car aboard the potent Tarlton Motorsports No. 21 machine. With Tarlton and Son, Inc’s partnership with Hendrick Motorsports over the course of the season, the pairing is natural as the Dawsonville, GA native continues to hone his craft in dirt open wheel racing.

The 2nd Annual Merced Midget Madness with Merced Winged 360’s presented by Tarlton and Son, Inc. and The Healing Tree takes over Merced Speedway on November 23rd and 24th with the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series complete points paying shows on each night, with the Winged 360’s also on the card each night running the Sprint Car Challenge Tour format.

With the event standard for USAC, the Sprint Car program will follow the Sprint Car Challenge Tour rulebook and format. Tuesday night’s race will offer up $1500 to the Sprint Car winner and $200 to make the start the ‘A’, while Wednesday night’s program will pay the Sprint Car winner $2500, and offer $300 to start the ‘A’.

Tickets for this event are available online at www.mercedspeedway.net, and will have tickets available at the track on race day. Adult tickets will be available for $22, Seniors and Military for $20, Kids 6-12 for $5, and those fans 5 and under will be admitted for no cost.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday night the pit gates will open at 2pm, the Grandstands will open at 5pm, and racing is slated to go green at 7pm.

Camping for this event is available. For those interested in reserving a spot, please contact that Merced Fairgrounds at 209-722-1506.

If you are unable to make it to the track for this event, FloRacing.TV will have LIVE flag to flag coverage each night.

Keep up with the happenings at Merced Speedway by clicking over to www.mercedspeedway.net or by 'Liking' https://www.facebook.com/mercedspeedway/ on Facebook.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.