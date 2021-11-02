Ramey Earns Two Titles During Stout Second Season in a Sprint Car

Inside Line Promotions

SEDALIA, Mo. (Nov. 2, 2021) – Gunner Ramey’s sophomore season behind the wheel of a 360ci winged sprint car exceeded expectations.

The Terry Doogs Racing driver captured his first two career sprint car championships along with six top fives and 13 top 10s during an ambitious schedule around the Midwest.

“It’s definitely cool,” Ramey said. “I feel you don’t see that a lot with two championships in one year. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any wins, but it shows with the championships how consistent we were the last half of the season. I think that’s what made us able to accomplish that. Terry prepares a great car for me every week. We don’t have failures from a lack of maintenance so it’s easy to drive.

“As a driver I felt I got better with the more laps we raced. This is really my first full season since last year I didn’t run very many races. Laps were so important. The more I got the better we did and I made fewer mistakes. Going to a lot of different tracks this year helped a lot, too. It all came together for us.”

Ramey earned the ASCS Warrior Region title on the heels of one top five and four top 10s. He used three top fives in four features to garner the Lake Ozark Speedway track championship.

“We had planned on making most of the Lake Ozark Speedway shows, but we were going to have to miss several of them,” he said. “They had a bunch of rainouts and we ended up making it to all of them. The second to last race we realized we were leading the points and their last show was the last ASCS Warrior Region show so it worked out.”

Ramey also noted his experience during his first 360 Knoxville Nationals and Short Track Nationals as highlights of the season.

“We didn’t have the greatest finish, but being able to run the 360 Knoxville Nationals is super cool,” he said. “It’s a dream come true that you think about as a kid. To actually get to run at Knoxville Raceway several times this year and run the 360 Knoxville Nationals is neat. I’d like to have had a better performance, but getting to race was special. Along with that some of the bigger prestigious events like the Short Track Nationals and the Hockett/McMillin Memorial were impactful.”

Ramey posted his second career top 10 with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour during a preliminary night feature at the Short Track Nationals. He also hustled from 25th to 15th during the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial – also an ASCS National Tour event. Ramey’s career-best result with the series was a seventh-place showing at Lake Ozark Speedway.

“I felt like we were pretty competitive at most of the national shows we went to,” he said. “You’re racing with the best of the best so those results are a big confidence boost moving forward.”

SEASON STATS –

34 races, 0 wins, 6 top fives, 13 top 10s, 21 top 15s, 28 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Retrieving Freedom

Retrieving Freedom, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs to help veterans and children with Autism. Retrieving Freedom breeds and trains dogs that exhibit specific traits necessary to perform tasks to help individuals and they believe in matching the dog to the recipient. For more information, visit http://www.retrievingfreedom.org

“Retrieving Freedom is an incredible company that is helping make a difference in the community,” Ramey said. “I’m happy to help them spread the word so that we can get people the help that deserve it the most.”

Ramey would also like to thank Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, Retrieving Freedom, Starline Brass, Stax, G&T Farms, SureCoat Powdercoating, Ostrich Racing Engines, Mid-Mo Equipment, Embry Snow Removal, T.R. Welding, Next LED, Rockwell Security and Terry Doogs Racing for their continued support.