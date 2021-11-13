Macedo Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Tulare

TULARE, CA (October 22, 201) — Carson Macedo won the Kings of Thunder sprint car feature Friday night at Thunderbowl Raceway. Macedo traded the lead with Justin Sanders in the closing stages of the feature event before taking command. Sanders held on for the runner up position with Ryan Timms, Dominic Scelzi, and Austin McCarl rounding out the top five.

Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Thunderbowl Raceway

Tulare, California

Friday, October 22, 2021

Feature:

1. 21-Carson Macedo

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders

3. 5T-Ryan Timms

4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

5. 88-Austin McCarl

6. 36-Craig Stidham

7. 28-Grant Champlin

8. 63-J.J. Hickle

9. 75-Brendan Warmerdam

10. 18T-Tanner Holmes

11. 7H-Jake Haulot

12. 67G-Grant Duinkerken

13. 14T-Tim Estenson

14. 22-Keith Day Jr.

15. 19-Colby Thornhill

16. 2-Brooklyn Holland

17. 5D-Connor Danell

18. 51-Brody Fuson

19. 3-Brandon Stidham

20. 82J-Steve Jaquith

21. 35M-Chase Majdic

22. 98-Michael Pombo