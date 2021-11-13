Macedo Wins Kings of Thunder Feature at Tulare

TULARE, CA (October 22, 201) — Carson Macedo won the Kings of Thunder sprint car feature Friday night at Thunderbowl Raceway. Macedo traded the lead with Justin Sanders in the closing stages of the feature event before taking command. Sanders held on for the runner up position with Ryan Timms, Dominic Scelzi, and Austin McCarl rounding out the top five.
Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, California
Friday, October 22, 2021
Feature:
1. 21-Carson Macedo
2. 4SA-Justin Sanders
3. 5T-Ryan Timms
4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
5. 88-Austin McCarl
6. 36-Craig Stidham
7. 28-Grant Champlin
8. 63-J.J. Hickle
9. 75-Brendan Warmerdam
10. 18T-Tanner Holmes
11. 7H-Jake Haulot
12. 67G-Grant Duinkerken
13. 14T-Tim Estenson
14. 22-Keith Day Jr.
15. 19-Colby Thornhill
16. 2-Brooklyn Holland
17. 5D-Connor Danell
18. 51-Brody Fuson
19. 3-Brandon Stidham
20. 82J-Steve Jaquith
21. 35M-Chase Majdic
22. 98-Michael Pombo