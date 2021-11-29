$175,000 5th Annual 12-race USCS Winter Heat Series 2022 kicks of February 4th and 5th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 29, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars are set to kick off their 2022, sixty-four event, 26th anniversary season with the 5th annual USCS Winter Heat mini-series that consists of twelve races at six different venues 0ver six weekends in four Southern states from Friday, February 4th through Saturday, March 19th. The 12-race mini-series will include stops at six different tracks including three tracks that return from the 2018 inaugural Winter Heat Series schedule of six races. This season the USCS Winter Heat Series schedule expands with one new venue for the USCS Winter Heat Series. The 12-race mini-series will have at least a $5000 established point fund with final details coming in December.

The 2022 United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters season opener and the USCS Winter Heat Rounds #1 and #2 take the green at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston Florida for two full nights of winged sprint action in the USCS Snow Free Winter Nationals at the Southern Most Dirt Track in the USA on Friday and Saturday, February 4th and 5th. For track info please visit http://www.hendryracing.com

After the series kicks off its’s 26th racing season at Hendry County Motorsports Park it then pushes back North into the state of Georgia for USCS Winter Heat Series Rounds #3 and #4 at Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia on February 11th and 12th. This will be a return to a track the series competed at during the 2017 and 2018 racing seasons. Needmore Speedway’s location is just 20 minutes off Interstate 75 near Valdosta or Tifton in South Georgia. At Needmore Speedway the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters drivers will contest another two full nights of wide-open winged sprint car action plus Late Model and Stock Car Racing. For track info please visit www.raceneedmorespeedway.com

After a weekend off, the USCS traveling troop will fire back into action where they ended the 2021 season, at the friendly confines of Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida with two big nights of action on Friday and Saturday, February 25th and 26th in USCS Winter Heat Rounds #5 and #6. The USCS sprint cars, USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged micros and several of the track’s Stock Car and Late Model divisions on the action-packed racing card for the USCS “Battle at the Beach” Winter Nationals 2022. http://www.southernraceway.com

On the following weekend racers and fans alike can follow the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters North and West again into the state of Mississippi to one of the series favorite venues. On Friday, March 4th and 5th, the series competes in the USCS Winter Heat Series Round #7 and 8th at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi as headliners of the 5th annual Hub City 200 event. For track info please visit http://www.hattiesburgspeedway.net

The second weekend of March finds the 2022 version of the USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars at the 3/8-mile oval at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Alabama on Friday and Saturday, March 11th and 12th in the USCS Winter Heat mini-series Rounds #9 and #10 during the USCS Gulf Coast Sprint Car Winter Nationals 2022 for two full nights of sprint car racing action. For track info please visit @deepsouthspeed on Facebook.

The 2021 USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool will close out the 12-race mini-series of events with Rounds #11 and #12 on the third weekend of March at the familiar confines of North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama with the 5th Annual USCS Shoals Shootout at the 3/8-mile Alabama red clay oval on Friday and Saturday, March 18th and 19th with two-full nights of USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car action plus the track’s weekly Late Model, Modified and Stock Car divisions in two complete action-packed racing cards including feature races each night. A great field of USCS winged sprint cars are expected to assemble for the USCS Winter Heat Series final event. For track info please visit www.northalabamaspeedway.com

The 5th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series events are expected to draw some of the top 360-winged sprint car drivers from across the Nation from at least ten states seeking the warmer climates for the earliest winged-360 sprint car racing of the 2022 season. The Winter Heat Series presented by Engler Machine and Tool offers nearly two-full months of racing opportunities for 360–winged sprint car teams.

The 12 USCS Winter Heat events will give United Sprint Car Series drivers an opportunity to pick up their share of the nearly $175,000 in posted cash prize winnings plus contingency awards during the mini-series schedule. Each event will give a driver who can sweep the weekend’s elements at least $5,000 in cash plus contingencies including a win in Friday night’s preliminary USCS sprint car main event and by also arriving first in USCS Victory Lane after Saturday night’s Championship final at each track as well.

Please stay tuned for the full details for the 12 events over the next couple of weeks For USCS schedules and rules please visit the Official USCS series website is located at www.uscsracing.com You may also find current info at the USCS Racing Facebook page. On Twitter the series is located @uscsracing Please also please like and follow our page if you haven’t already. The USCS phone number is 770-865-6097.